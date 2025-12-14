The Week 15 NFL schedule might be the most exciting so far this season, with crucial matchups littered throughout the slate. Some of the top matchups to watch on Sunday include Bengals (+3) vs. Ravens, Chiefs (-6) vs. Chargers, Patriots (+1.5) vs. Bills, Broncos (+2) vs. Packers, and Rams (-6) vs. Lions. Sunday Night Football is an NFC battle between the Cowboys (-5.5) and Vikings, while Monday Night Football features the Steelers (-3) vs. Dolphins.

Bettors looking for sportsbook promos, betting sites, and where to bet on the NFL for Week 15 can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of the 2025 Week 15 NFL schedule.

DraftKings

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

FanDuel

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Bet365

Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets instantly with code CBSBET365

BetMGM

Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses with code CBSSPORTS

Fanatics Sportsbook

Bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets FanCash with code CBSFAN

Caesars Sportsbook

Bet $1, double your winnings your next 20 bets with code CBS20X

Betting on Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 on a 50-35 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Over 51.5 in Bengals vs. Ravens

Cincinnati's offense has been humming along with quarterback Joe Burrow back at the helm, scoring 32 points against the Ravens in Week 13 before scoring 34 points in a loss to Buffalo in Week 14. Burrow had 284 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Bills, but Cincinnati's defense gave up more than 30 points for the seventh time this season. Baltimore has scored more than 20 points in six of its last seven games, while its defense has allowed a combined 59 points in its last two outings. These teams have gone Over the total in six of their last seven meetings, and the model has the Over cashing in 53% of simulations.

Lions +6 vs. Rams

Detroit heads into this NFC showdown with extra rest after cruising to a 44-30 win over Dallas last Thursday, giving the Lions three wins in their last five games. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 25 of 34 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown, while running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored three rushing touchdowns. The Rams are just one game removed from a surprising loss at Carolina as 10-point favorites, and they are playing on normal rest. The model believes this spread is too large, as Detroit is covering in 58% of simulations.

Over 44.5 in 49ers vs. Titans

Tennessee is coming off its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 31 points in a win over Cleveland. Running back Tony Pollard had 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, while rookie quarterback Cam Ward threw two touchdown passes. The Titans allowed at least 25 points for the sixth time in their last seven games though, and San Francisco's offense has scored 20-plus points in five straight games. Both defenses rank in the bottom half of the NFL in yards allowed per game, which is one reason why the model has the Over cashing 67% of the time.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important, which is why sportsbooks provide tools such as wager limits to help out their users. National resources are also available for bettors, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.