The 2025-26 NFL regular season concludes with the Week 18 NFL schedule, which begins with a pair of games on Saturday. Tampa Bay hosts Carolina at 4:30 p.m. ET, while San Francisco and Seattle meet in an NFC West battle at 8 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Panthers, and the Seahawks are 1.5-point road favorites against the 49ers. Sunday's slate features 14 games, including Broncos (-12.5) vs. Chargers and Steelers (+3.5) vs. Ravens. The AFC North title will be decided between Pittsburgh and Baltimore, as the Steelers try to sweep the season series.

Bettors looking for sportsbook promos, betting sites, and where to bet on the NFL for Week 18 can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of the 2025 Week 18 NFL schedule.

DraftKings

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

FanDuel

Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Bet365

Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets instantly with code CBSBET365

BetMGM

Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses with code CBSSPORTS

Fanatics Sportsbook

Bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets FanCash with code CBSFAN

Caesars Sportsbook

Bet $1, double your winnings your next 20 bets with code CBS20X

Betting on Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bengals (-7.5) vs. Browns

Cincinnati has generated some late-season momentum heading into this division rivalry between a pair of teams eliminated from playoff contention. The Bengals have cruised to consecutive blowout wins over the Dolphins and Cardinals, outscoring those teams 82-35. Quarterback Joe Burrow had 300-plus passing yards in both of those games, racking up six total touchdown passes. Cleveland took advantage of a struggling Pittsburgh offense last week, but it had previously lost four straight games. The model has the Bengals winning by double digits, covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

Over 38 in Bills vs. Jets

Buffalo came up short against Philadelphia last week, but it previously won four consecutive games. The Bills scored 23-plus points in all of those games, including a 35-point effort against New England and 39 points against Cincinnati. They rank fifth in the NFL in yards per game, and they are facing a Jets defense that is giving up the third-most points per game in the league. New York has scored 20 points in two of its last five games, and the model has the Jets scoring 17 points on Sunday to help the Over cash 75% of the time.

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh blew a chance to secure the AFC North title last week, falling to Cleveland to set up this winner-take-all showdown in primetime. The Steelers already beat the Ravens on the road in Week 14 though, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 34 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown. Their defense held Ravens running back Derrick Henry to just 3.8 yards per carry, and they also picked off Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The model thinks this line is too inflated given Pittsburgh's home-field advantage, as the Steelers cover 55% of the time.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important, which is why sportsbooks provide tools such as wager limits to help out their users. National resources are also available for bettors, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.