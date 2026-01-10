The 2026 NFL playoffs continue on Sunday with a three-game slate, featuring Jaguars vs. Bills, Eagles vs. 49ers and Patriots vs. Chargers. Buffalo is a 1.5-point road underdog at Jacksonville for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, as quarterback Josh Allen tries to take advantage of a Kansas City-less AFC playoff bracket. The Eagles, who are the defending Super Bowl champions, are 5.5-point favorites against the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET. New England is a 3.5-point favorite against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, which begins at 8 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's proven computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Sunday Wild Card Weekend betting preview, picks

Jaguars (-1.5) vs. Bills

Jacksonville enters the postseason on an eight-game winning streak, averaging 33.6 points per game during that stretch. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has accounted for 24 touchdowns during the hot streak, and he is facing a Buffalo team that is 0-5 on the road in the playoffs under head coach Sean McDermott. One of those losses came at Jacksonville in the 2017 wild-card round. SportsLine's model has the Jaguars winning outright and covering the spread in 52% of simulations.

Eagles (-5.5) vs. 49ers

Philadelphia is the defending Super Bowl champion and returns most of the key pieces from last year's team. The Eagles are eyeing their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is one of three quarterbacks in the playoffs who have won a Super Bowl. They cruised to a 31-7 win over San Francisco last year, and the 49ers are coming off a 13-3 loss at home to Seattle. The model has Philadelphia winning by six points and covering the spread on Sunday afternoon.

Patriots (-3.5) vs. Chargers

New England made a remarkable turnaround this season, going from 4-13 in 2024 to 14-3 in 2025. The Patriots are going to be playing in front of a raucous crowd, as this is their first playoff game since the 2021 season. Quarterback Drake Maye is an MVP contender, while Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is 0-2 in his previous playoff games. Herbert is just one month removed from having surgery to repair a broken hand. The model has New England covering the spread in 55% of simulations on Sunday Night Football.

Responsible gaming

