The 2026 NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday with an NFC doubleheader, starting with the Carolina Panthers (8-9) hosting the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Chicago Bears (11-6) hosting the Green Bay Packers (9-7-1) at 8 p.m. ET. Despite having a losing record, the Panthers are the home team as the NFC South champions, and despite not winning their division, the Rams have the second-shortest odds at the majority of sportsbooks to win the 2026 Super Bowl. The Rams are 10.5-point favorites over the Panthers in the latest NFL Wild Card Weekend odds, while the over/under is 46.5. The Packers are 1.5-point favorites against the Bears in an NFC North battle, with an over/under of 45.5 in the latest NFL odds.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL Wild Card Weekend, specifically on Rams vs. Panthers and Bears vs. Packers on Saturday. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Panthers vs. Rams and Packers vs. Bears on Saturday, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Rams vs. Panthers or Bears vs. Packers NFL betting on Saturday, January 10, for the first day of the 2026 NFL playoffs. SportsLine's proven computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Saturday Wild Card Weekend betting preview, picks

Rams (-10.5) vs. Panthers

The Panthers defeated the Rams, 31-28, in Carolina in Week 13. However, a one-of-17 regular-season game and a win-or-go-home postseason contest are two completely different situations, and the model expects two completely different results. The Rams have the No. 1 scoring offense at 30.5 points per game this season, and the No. 10 scoring defense at 20.4 ppg allowed. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the betting favorite to win the NFL MVP this year after leading the league in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) while throwing eight interceptions. Two of those eight interceptions came against the Panthers, and those are mistakes the 37-year-old quarterback is unlikely to make in a postseason game.

The Panthers lost back-to-back games to end the season and made the playoffs after the Saints defeated the Falcons on Sunday, after Carolina lost to Tampa Bay the day before with the chance to lock up the division themselves. The model projects the Rams to cover in 53% of simulations. Bet on the Rams at FanDuel, where new users get $200 if your first bet of at least $5 wins:

Bears (+1.5) vs. Packers

The Bears host the Packers on Saturday, and although it came via a fourth-quarter and overtime comeback, Chicago defeated Green Bay at Soldier Field, 22-16, less than a month ago. The Bears erased a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to force overtime, and then defeated the Packers on a 46-yard touchdown from Caleb Williams to D.J. Moore in the extra period. Although it came late, Chicago showed how it can score points in bunches, and the Bears have the No. 9 scoring offense at 23.9 ppg in Ben Johnson's first season as the team's head coach. The Packers have lost four straight games in a streak that started the game in which Micah Parsons tore his ACL. Parsons was a significant defensive loss for the Packers, hindering the entire unit. The model projects the Bears to cover in 54% of simulations. Bet the Bears at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get your first bet up to $250 in bonus bets, whether it wins or loses.

