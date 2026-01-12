NFL Wild Card Weekend wraps up on Monday when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Pittsburgh (10-7) won the AFC North on the final play of the season and will now get a playoff home game against Houston (12-5), which is on a nine-game winning streak. The latest NFL odds list the Texans as 3-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is 38.5 points.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL Wild Card Weekend, but Steelers vs. Texans will be your final opportunity. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Wild Card Weekend on Monday, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Sportsbook offers



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $200 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. At DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to win your first bet to receive the bonus. FanDuel and DraftKings both offer new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN provides new users who place a cash wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer up to $200 in FanCash per day every day for ten (10) consecutive days, if the initial wager settles as a loss. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM matches your first bet up to $250 in bonus bets, whether it wins or loses. So, although you have to risk more to get a larger portion of the reward, you have the chance to essentially double your first bet's winnings if you win, plus have the safety net of bonus bets whether it wins or loses.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for NFL betting on Sunday, January 11, for the second day of the 2026 NFL playoffs. SportsLine's proven computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Monday Wild Card Weekend betting preview, picks

Steelers (+3) vs. Texans

The strength of the AFC North is a driving force behind this line, but the fact remains that Pittsburgh is an incredibly hostile environment, and Houston hasn't won a road playoff game in franchise history. Aaron Rodgers will be making his 22nd career playoff start on Monday, and he'll have the experience advantage even though C.J. Stroud has quickly piled up postseason reps (this is his fifth start in only his third season). DK Metcalf is back from suspension and T.J. Watt is healthy at the right time, which are big reasons why the model says that the Steelers cover in 53% of simulations. Bet on the Steelers at FanDuel, where new users get $300 if your first bet of at least $5 wins:

Over 38.5 points

The Texans ranked second in the NFL in scoring defense and first in total defense this season, and Rodgers isn't as menacing at 42 as he was even four years ago when he ripped off back-to-back NFL MVPs. However, the Steelers have still managed to score 25 points or more in nine of their last 12 games, and the Houston offense has also produced 36 points or more on four occasions this season. If this game opens up even a little bit, this number could be in the rear-view in a hurry, and the model predicts that the Over hits in 55% of simulations, with 42 projected points. Bet the Over at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get your first bet up to $250 in bonus bets, whether it wins or loses.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.