Thanksgiving brings a unique Week 13 NFL schedule, with three exciting matchups on Thursday and one on Friday before a larger slate on Sunday. The action begins with Lions (-3) vs. Packers, Cowboys (+3.5) vs. Chiefs and Ravens (-7) vs. Bengals on Thursday, followed by Eagles (-7) vs. Bears on Friday afternoon. The highest over/under on the Thanksgiving NFL schedule is 52.5 points in Cowboys vs. Chiefs. Some of the top matchups on Sunday include Panthers (+9.5) vs. Rams, Seahawks (-9.5) vs. Vikings and Steelers (+4) vs. Bills. Pittsburgh has lost four of its last six games, falling into a tie with Baltimore atop the AFC North standings. Sunday Night Football features Commanders (+6.5) vs. Broncos, while the Patriots (-7.5) host the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Bettors looking for sportsbook promos, betting sites, and where to bet on the NFL for Week 13 can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Betting on Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Rams -9.5 vs. Panthers

Los Angeles is looking like one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL, riding a six-game winning streak to the top of the NFC standings. The Rams rolled to a 34-7 win over Tampa Bay in Week 12, as quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 25 of 35 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns to further cement his status as the MVP favorite. Stafford has led Los Angeles to six double-digit victories this season, including five during its six-game hot streak. Four of Carolina's five losses have come by double digits, and SportsLine's model has Los Angeles covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

Colts -3.5 vs. Texans

Indianapolis is coming off an overtime loss to Kansas City, but it held an 11-point lead entering the fourth quarter of that game. The Colts had won five of their previous six games, and they are still in contention for the top seed in the AFC. Running back Jonathan Taylor has 1,197 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Daniel Jones has 2,840 passing yards and 17 scores. Houston is just 2-3 on the road this year, and the two wins came against Tennessee and a Baltimore team that was without quarterback Lamar Jackson. SportsLine's model likes Indianapolis to bounce back at home on Sunday, as the Colts are covering the spread 55% of the time.

Over 41 in Chargers vs. Raiders

The Chargers have one of the top passing attacks in the NFL, ranked No. 11 in the league with 231.5 passing yards per game. They have scored at least 24 points in five of their last six games, and they are facing a Raiders defense that ranks No. 23 in the NFL in points allowed per game. Las Vegas has given up 30-plus points in three of its last five games, and the model has the Chargers scoring four touchdowns on Sunday afternoon. The model has the Over cashing 62% of the time, as these teams combine for 46 points in the simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important, which is why sportsbooks provide tools such as wager limits to help out their users. National resources are also available for bettors, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.