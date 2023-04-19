Like any draft, the 2023 NFL Draft will send the league down a new and unknown path. In a few weeks, a wide array of prospects will have new homes in the NFL and their pro careers will begin to blossom. By now, you know most of the heavy-hitter names coming out this year -- Bryce Young, Will Anderson, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Jalen Carter, etc. But how will they fare after their name is called and they ultimately step onto the field? Also, who will come out of obscurity and take the league by storm? After all, getting drafted is just the beginning of the journey.

Here, we'll dive into some of the more notable storylines that could come out of this year's draft and how it may be remembered going forward.

Will Bryce Young's size concerns be realized?

Let's start with the player that is rapidly developing into the clear consensus No. 1 pick: Bryce Young. His pure talent has never been in question. However, it's his size that has had evaluators pause and ponder on how that may translate at the next level. He stood 5-foot-10 at the NFL Scouting Combine and weighed in at 204 pounds. That weight was about 10 pounds heavier than what he was listed at Alabama, which could be looked at as more of a realistic playing weight.

For context, former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray is the same height as Young but weighs in at 207, heavier than Young's combine weight and much heavier than what Alabama had him at. Saints legend Drew Brees -- another quarterback considered to be on the shorter side -- was 6-0 and weighed 209 pounds. So, while there is some precedent, there's not a massive sample size that suggests a player of Young's stature can thrive in the league.

Once he's taken, Young will either show the NFL that his shorter size is irrelevant and a mere over-analyzation during the pre-draft process, or it legitimately becomes a factor that hinders his skills at the next level.

The Anthony Richardson gamble

Outside of Young, Anthony Richardson may be the most tantalizing prospect. He possesses tremendous talent, but also has a low floor considering how raw of a prospect he is. At his height, Richardson has the dual-threat ability that has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton. However, there's also the other side of the coin that features a career completion percentage at Florida of 54.7%. So, it will be fascinating to see which team ultimately decides to roll the dice and bring Richardson aboard.

Will it be a team that hopes to have him ready to roll on Day 1 or will it be a team like Detroit or Seattle -- both of whom pick inside the top 10 -- that have an established quarterback in the immediate and can allow for Richardson at least a year to develop? If Richardson hits, he has the raw ability to become one of the top quarterbacks in the league. If he falters, however, that could lead to a wasted top-10 pick for one franchise, while also missing out on other QB prospects.

What are the Texans up to?

There have been some rumors leading up to the draft that the Houston Texans -- who own the No. 2 and No. 12 pick -- decide against taking a quarterback with the second overall selection. Now, you could argue that this is a mere pre-draft smokescreen to keep the rest of the board below them in check, but what if they aren't bluffing? What if they decide to take Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. and then see what signal-caller -- if any -- falls to them at No. 12? This kind of decision by GM Nick Caserio would be under the microscope for the rest of his career in the NFL, especially if whatever QBs they pass on end up having strong careers elsewhere.

Will anyone trade up to No. 3?

The Arizona Cardinals are in an interesting position. They currently own the No. 3 overall pick and are not in the quarterback market with Kyler Murray already in-house. In theory, they could elect to trade the pick during the draft to the highest bidder if the dominos fall the proper way.

If we assume Young and C.J. Stroud come off the board in some combination in the first two picks, Arizona could either elect to take the top non-QB on their board or see if a QB-needy team wants to leapfrog the Colts at No. 4 and take either Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. There's also another scenario where the Texans do not take a QB at No. 2, throwing either Young or Stroud into the mix as well, which would send the price to trade up to Mars.

As we've seen in the recent past with the 49ers moving up for Trey Lance, a trade of this magnitude could produce a significant return for new GM Monti Ossenfort to help jumpstart Arizona's retooling in a similar fashion to how Miami handled that trade with San Francisco. Not only could a possible trade help move the Cardinals closer to contention, but we'd also see the quarterback market potentially go haywire with a team trading up to secure who they believe is the franchise savior. It would certainly be a deal worth tracking on both sides for the foreseeable future.

Which quarterback will fall?

One is bound to fall, right? Sure, there's a chance trades occur and quarterbacks could come off the board in the first four selections, but when does the NFL Draft ever go as expected? There's almost always someone who falls and it'll be fascinating to see who that could be at the quarterback position and, more importantly, which team steps up and takes him. For this, we'll look at Will Levis and C.J. Stroud.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson has Levis falling outside of the top 10 and eventually picked at No. 19 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Stroud -- who was once looked at as the shoo-in to be the No. 1 pick -- isn't even the betting favorite to be the No. 2 pick and has even odds with Anthony Richardson to go No. 3, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Could he be the jaw-dropping fall that everyone is watching on draft night? The betting markets do appear to be tipping their hand toward that possibility.

Nevertheless, a fall in the draft doesn't automatically mean that a prospect's NFL career is doomed. Aaron Rodgers fell all the way to No. 24 in 2005 and is now one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. So, we could be looking back at this draft a decade from now and scratching our heads wondering why one of these quarterbacks dipped.

Jalen Carter's possible fall

At one point, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was rivaling to be the top defensive player taken off the board this year. However, after his involvement in a January car accident that led to the death of two people came to light over the course of the NFL Scouting Combine back in March, his stock has taken a hit. Carter has entered a no-contest plea with Athens-Clarke Country and received 12 months of probation, so justice has run its course. That said, it's still a mystery as to where NFL teams stand on the issue and where he'll ultimately go.

Even Carter himself acknowledged that his stock will be damaged "a little bit" by the incident, but his camp is still confident that he'll be a top pick and they have decided to not visit with teams outside of the top 10.

There's no debating Carter's talent so whatever team selects him is getting an instant impact defensive player on Day 1. Could that be Chicago at No. 9? Philadelphia at No. 10? Or maybe even Detroit at No. 6? His ability does present the possibility of Carter being a face to a franchise's defense, so if he dips considerably it could be looked at as a tremendous value to a team a few years down the line.

Bijan Robinson's impact

Taking away positional value, Bijan Robinson is one of the most talented players in this draft. He just happens to play a position that NFL teams are not putting a ton of value in at this point, so he likely won't be taken until the middle of the first round. That said, once he gets to a team, he has the ability to completely transform an offense and take it to another level. The Texas product is a threat not only as a pure runner, but he can also be a slot receiver. That would make him a matchup nightmare out of the backfield, especially if he slips to one of the NFL's elite teams. For example, if Robinson falls considerably in the first round, he could then be in the range of landing with the Chiefs, Bengals, Cowboys, Eagles or Chargers. That would make already dangerous offenses that much more lethal.

Which wide receiver will emerge?

It's sort of a weird class for wide receivers as there's no consensus top choice. Some people like Ohio State pass-catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba, some like Quentin Johnston out of TCU and others like Boston College's Zay Flowers. While there's no clear top player at this position, someone will be picked first. Whether or not that means he'll be the most productive wideout to come out of this class remains to be seen, but there should be a No. 1 receiver somewhere in this class. So, it'll be worth watching to see if a team makes a faux pas similar to the Eagles when they passed on Justin Jefferson in 2020 or if a team nails it as the Bengals did with Ja'Marr Chase in 2021.