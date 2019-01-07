How will Cody Parkey bounce back after one of the most heartbreaking misses in NFL playoff history?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss what's next for Parkey on "Off the Bench"
It was a strange Wild Card Weekend, to say the least. The No. 6 seeds both managed to win (and neither was particularly shocking), and the Chargers were able to get revenge on the Ravens as the Cowboys beat the Seahawks. The stage is set for the divisional round, and it's clear that no one is safe this postseason.
The most devastating loss of the weekend, of course, goes to the Chicago Bears. The Bears had a chance to win it, but Cody Parkey's kick was apparently tipped at the line and hit an upright before hitting the crossbar on its way down. The loss gave the Eagles a 16-15 win, and it cut a strong season for the Bears short.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell recap the weekend that was on the NFL. While they touch on the Colts, Cowboys and Chargers advancing, they pay special attention to the Bears' heartbreak. Kanell says that Nick Foles is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in clutch situations, and the two also discuss Parkey and how a player can move forward after a memorably heartbreaking moment.
