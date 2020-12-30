If he and his teammates are going to get into the NFC playoffs, Patrick Peterson and the Arizona Cardinals will first have to beat a Los Angeles Rams team that can also punch its playoff ticket with a Week 17 victory. And while Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will play through a leg injury, the Rams will be forced to start John Wolford, a former Alliance of American Football quarterback who has never played in an NFL regular-season game. Jared Goff, the Rams' starting quarterback, will miss the game after undergoing surgery on his injured thumb.

Peterson and his teammates have had experience facing unfamiliar quarterbacks. In his second career start, Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a 34-31 win over Arizona in Week 9. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' second career start came in a Week 15 loss against the Cardinals. And while facing an unknown quarterback has its challenges, Peterson expects to see the same Rams offensive attack that he has seen throughout Sean McVay's time in Los Angeles.

"Honestly, I don't think nothing is going to change," the Cardinals' veteran cornerback said during this week's edition of the "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden. "Their offense is all moving parts, to where the quarterback is not back there dicing nobody up unless they're down. We have to make those guys uncomfortable, We have to win on first down, we have to get off the field on third down. Obviously, we have to minimize the points in the red zone. If we're able to do those three things, I think we will have a great opportunity to win the game."

Similar to how the Rams use Goff, Peterson believes that Los Angeles will try to get Wolford out of the pocket.

"Roll him out, boots, screens, try to steal your eyes, give us those, 'Oh, [expletive]' plays where you've got tight ends hiding out, sneaking out of the backside," Peterson said. "Those are things that you have to be prepared for."

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Peterson is hoping to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. That season, the Cardinals edged out the Green Bay Packers in overtime during the divisional round before losing to Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in the NFC title game. And while the Cardinals are just 2-4 in their last six games, Peterson feels that his team could make noise in the playoffs if the Cardinals are able to win Sunday's game.

"It's for all the marbles," Peterson said about Sunday's game. "Literally. It's win or go home. This is a playoff game. ... We've just got to get in, reboot, and see what happens after that."

As far as his quarterback is concerned, Peterson is confident that Murray will rise to the moment despite being less than 100%. The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, Murray earned his first Pro Bowl selection this season after becoming the third quarterback in league history to throw at least 20 touchdowns and run for at least 10 scores in a season. Peterson believes that a fast start from his offense -- something that has been missing over the Cardinals' previous six games -- would be a huge boost for the Cardinals.

"I know Kyler's a competitor," Peterson said. "He knows what's on the line right now, what's at stake, what we can do and where we can go after this game. There's no doubt in my mind that he'll be suited up for us."