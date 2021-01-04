Hours before the Philadelphia Eagles closed their 2020 season Sunday with Carson Wentz not only on the sidelines but inactive for the team's finale, reports indicated that the quarterback intended to seek a trade because of a "fractured" relationship with team leadership. On Monday, the franchise's top two decision-makers addressed reporters about just that. While reviewing a "disappointing, embarrassing" season in which the Eagles finished last in the NFC East at 4-11-1, both coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman reaffirmed support for Wentz, while at the same time leaving the door open for a move at QB.

Asked at the start of the press conference whether the Eagles will listen to trade offers for Wentz, who just signed a $128 million extension in 2019, Roseman did not explicitly deny the possibility, though he did reiterate confidence in the QB.

"We have to come back at it and look at it with fresh eyes ... We have to do a deep dive on every position," he said. "In terms of Carson, I don't think it's a secret that we moved up for him (in 2016) because (we believe in him) ... When you have players like that, they're like fingers on your hand. You can't imagine that they're not part of you, that they're not here. That's how we feel about Carson."

Pressed later in the conference to clarify whether the Eagles would be open to trading Wentz, Roseman offered a similar response: "That is not anything we're talking about right now," he said, before suggesting that 2020's failures can't all be blamed on Wentz.

The GM certainly made it clear the team thinks highly of Wentz, but his comments -- note the "right now" finish to his reply about potential trade talks -- also don't close the door on a future change of heart. Pederson's own remarks carried a similar tone.

"The relationship is good, it's fine, and it's something we're gonna continue to build upon," he said of reports about his standing with Wentz. "I know Carson's disappointed. My job is to get it right, my job is to fix it."