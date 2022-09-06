The Philadelphia Eagles are learning to move on from their mistakes, with the 2020 NFL Draft being the proof in the pudding. Philadelphia moved on from Jalen Reagor last week, trading the much-maligned former first-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection.

In the past, the Eagles wouldn't have moved past Reagor -- or any high draft pick -- so quickly. General manager Howie Roseman has learned to take the "L" and moved on from his missed picks.

Drafting Reagor over Justin Jefferson was a major miss.

"I think one of my many weaknesses, is that I spend more time thinking about my mistakes than I do any of the successes we may have had," Roseman told Angelo Cataldi on the 94WIP Morning Show Tuesday. "I think it continuously motivates me to get better. Whenever we do something like that, I go back and I look at the process and how we came to that decision.

"It's obvious, I'm not going to sit here and lie, we'd love to have that moment back. I believe that all of these moments, they lead to where you're getting. Like I feel like when we won a World Championship there were some mistakes made in that process, but they lead us to get to where we want to be. I can't go back in time and change it, all I can do is to try and learn from it and get better."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Reagor has just 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons in the league. Now he's on the same team as Jefferson, who has the most receiving yards for any player in NFL history after two seasons in the league.

"It's a blessing," Reagor said, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "He's a great player, great receiver and just to be alongside him, learn from him, learn from other receivers, especially him and Adam (Thielen), so I'm just taking all I can and be a sponge and be a great teammate."

Roseman admitted the Eagles chose Reagor because he was a better fit. Since then, the Eagles have changed their draft philosophy -- taking proven players from proven college programs such as DeVonta Smith, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean. Roseman has learned from his mistakes, part of his own evolution as a general manager.

"I think a lot of the message there is, we just have to take the best players at all times," Roseman said. "We don't have to worry so much about fit or what we have on the team. You go back to that moment, we had two tight ends who were really good in the middle of the field, Greg Ward was coming off of a really good year in the slot.

"We're looking for a specific role as opposed to just grading the players. That's on me, one hundred percent. At the end of the day, I'm responsible for all of that.

"But I also promise you one thing, if I make a mistake I'm going to do everything in my power to make it up."