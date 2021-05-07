The Eagles have been notably tight-lipped about their quarterback plans for 2021 and beyond since trading former MVP candidate Carson Wentz to the Colts. Part of the ambiguity likely stems from the new coaching staff, headlined by first-time head man Nick Sirianni, wanting to instill a heightened sense of competition. But general manager Howie Roseman on Friday offered his strongest endorsement yet for second-year signal-caller Jalen Hurts, who replaced Wentz for the final four games of 2020.

"Certainly, you know, you're judging him off of four NFL starts in a tough situation, with all the injuries that we had," Roseman told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "(But) we wanna see him grab the job and kinda run with it and see what he can do over a period of time."

Anyone could've predicted as much after the Eagles moved down from No. 6 to No. 12 in the 2021 draft, before moving back up to select Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith. By initially trading out of the top 10 and then ignoring the QB position altogether in the draft, Roseman and Co. all but confirmed they view 2021 as something of a trial run for Hurts. Drafted in the second round by Philly last year, Hurts went just 1-3 as a starter and struggled with accuracy but flashed both poise and play-making ability in place of Wentz.

"The more you can see a player play, the more you can make decisions on that player," Roseman continued. "I think that applies here to Jalen. We wanna be in a situation where we get as much information as possible, give him the best opportunity, build that offensive line, give him the right weapons, put him in a system that really maximizes his ability, and then go from there."

In other words, again, the Eagles are following the plan they laid out when they moved back from their No. 6 pick, where they would've been better positioned to draft a successor to Wentz. Is Hurts guaranteed to be QB1 for all of 2021 and beyond? No. Roseman could have as many as three first-round picks in 2022, depending on how Wentz fares with the Colts, and has acknowledged he'll have the future assets to reset basically any position -- QB included -- if needed. It'd also be unwise to rule out any surprise veteran move, should a star like Russell Wilson actually hit the trade block. Until then, as Roseman indicated, it's Hurts' job to lose, and this offseason has reinforced that by giving the young QB his own reinforcements.