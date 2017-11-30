Hue Jackson on Josh Gordon's return: 'Are you kidding me? He's going to start'

Josh Gordon isn't only going to play his first NFL game since 2014 when the Cleveland Browns take on the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

He's also going to start.

That's what Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, deeming the recently reinstated wide receiver a starter in advance of his first game in two years.

"Are you kidding me?" Jackson said, per Rapoport. "Yeah, he's going to start."

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot added that Jackson also told the media he was "surprised you would ask" whether Gordon would be anything less than a No. 1 wideout upon his return.

The Browns are the NFL's only winless team at 0-11, and it's not as if their current receivers are lighting up the stat sheet. Running back Duke Johnson, in fact, leads Cleveland in catches (50), and not a single wideout has more than two touchdown receptions on the year -- only Kenny Britt, who signed a four-year, $32.5 million deal in free agency, has that many, and even he has underwhelmed with just 223 yards in 2017.

Still, Gordon has not suited up since 2014, when he played in five games for the Browns before landing a one-year suspension for substance abuse. The NFL also banned the former supplemental draft pick for all of 2015 and part of 2016, when he entered himself into a rehabilitation facility for drug problems dating all the way back to college. When he was active, Gordon went to the Pro Bowl as a 1,600-yard receiver for the Browns, garnering first-team All-Pro honors in 2013.