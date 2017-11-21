Hue Jackson on Josh Gordon's return to the Browns: 'It's like Christmas'

The Cleveland Browns are mired in another miserable season. They're 0-10 for the second year in a row and they're getting outscored by more than 10 points per game. Their offense is bad, their defense is worse, and things don't appear to be getting any better.

There is, however, some good news. Wide receiver Josh Gordon -- who has not played in an NFL game since 2014 due to a series of substance abuse-related suspensions -- returns to practice this week. And the Browns are pretty excited about it.

"It's like Christmas," Browns coach Hue Jackson said Monday, per the Akron Beacon Journal. "I get to open a new toy. I know what's in that box, but I just want to see how good it is. It's exciting that he'll be back out there."

The Browns have had one of the worst wide receiver groups in the NFL this season. Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins, Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman, Kasen Williams, Bryce Treggs, Sammie Coates, and Jordan Leslie have been targeted a combined 195 times by Browns quarterbacks this season, catching only 90 passes and dropping 17 of them. That's a pathetic 46.2 percent catch rate and a gross 8.7 percent drop rate.

Adding Gordon -- who led the NFL in receiving yards the last time he played close to a full season -- can only be a major help. Some of his teammates think he looks good in his return to the game.

"First and foremost, I'm just happy for him," left guard Joel Bitonio said. "I think he's in a good place. You can kind of tell that he's just mentally refreshed almost. He's been away from the game, and I think it was a little humbling for him. And if he can get back on the field, that's one of the stories of the Cleveland Browns that, hey, this guy was down in the dumps, and he's kind of risen from the ashes, so to say, and hopefully gets back out there and helps us get some wins."

The Browns have just six games to secure their first win, with the Bengals, Chargers, Packers, Ravens, Bears, and Steelers on the schedule. Gordon likely won't be ready to play for at least a couple weeks, but that next stretch of games against a likely Aaron Rodgers-less Packers team, the Ravens and their decrepit offense, and then the Bears, at least provides a halfway decent chance of getting a victory.