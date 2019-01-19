Hue Jackson reportedly interviews for open NFL offensive coordinator job, could face Browns in 2019

Former Browns coach Hue Jackson could be headed west for his next job.

According to NFL.com, Jackson spent all day Friday interviewing for the vacant offensive coordinator position in Arizona. New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired on Jan. 8 and has spent the past week trying to fill his staff. Kingsbury has already made one big hire: He brought in former Broncos coach Vance Joseph to serve as his defensive coordinator.

Since Kingsbury has zero NFL coaching experience, it seems that his plan is to surround himself with as much as experience as possible on his coaching staff.

The job in Arizona could potentially be a perfect landing spot for Jackson and that's because if there's anyone out there who's not going to judge him over his disastrous record in Cleveland, it's Kingsbury. Kingsbury struggled as a college coach and was fired in November after compiling a 35-40 record during six seasons at Texas Tech, which means that Kingsbury and Jackson were both fired from their jobs less than a month apart.

Jackson was fired by the Browns in October after leading Cleveland to a disastrous 3-36-1 record during two and a half seasons with the team. Of course, Kingsbury might me more interested in the fact that Jackson actually had some serious success before his time in Cleveland. During the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Jackson was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati, where he did the impossible: He turned Andy Dalton into an MVP candidate.

In 2015, the Bengals finished seventh in the NFL scoring and Dalton was having a career year before an injury ended his season in Week 12. Although Jackson has had some success as an offensive coordinator, Cardinals fans do not sound excited about the prospect of him landing in Arizona.

If Jackson does land the offensive coordinator spot with the Cardinals, Arizona will become the third NFL team that he's worked for in the past three months. After being fired by the Browns in October, Jackson was hired by the Bengals in November to serve as a special assistant to the coach, a job he held until the team dumped most of its coaching staff after the season.

If Jackson does get hired, that means the Cardinals-Browns game would become must-see TV in 2019. The two teams, who only play each other once every four years, are scheduled to play next season. Not only would we see Hue Jackson going up against his old team, but we'd also get to see Kingsbury reunite with Baker Mayfield. Kingsbury recruited Mayfield to Texas Tech, but the quarterback ended up transferring to Oklahoma because Tech didn't offer him a full scholarship.

Basically, there's a chance we might see Mayfield stare both coaches down next season.