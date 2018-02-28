Hue Jackson says Browns like the QBs in 2018 NFL Draft but keeps mum on potential targets

It's been a long time since the Cleveland Browns had a definitive answer at the quarterback position. You know this. I know this. The people that wear those weird jerseys with the list of all the former Browns quarterbacks on them know this. The Browns themselves know this.

Just look at the list of players that have started at least one game at QB since the Browns returned to the league in 1999: Ty Detmer, Tim Couch, Spurgeon Wynn, Doug Pederson (yes, him), Kelly Holcomb, Luke McCown, Jeff Garcia, Charlie Frye, Trent Dilfer, Ken Dorsey, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Bruce Gradkowski, Seneca Wallace, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Brandon Weeden, Thaddeus Lewis, Brian Hoyer, Jason Campbell, Connor Shaw, Johnny Manziel, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan, Robert Griffin III, and DeShone Kizer. Yikes.

Of course, with the Browns having an NFL-high $111.7 million in cap space and both the first and fourth picks in the NFL draft, they are widely expected to add at least one quarterback this offseason. At his NFL combine press conference, coach Hue Jackson acknowledged that will likely happen.

Hue Jackson: ‘Do we need to keep adding quarterbacks? Yes, we do.’ #Browns — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) February 28, 2018

Will that happen through free agency or the draft? Jackson wouldn't say, beyond the fact that the team (a) likes this class of quarterbacks; (b) wishes USC's Sam Darnold would throw at the combine; and (c) is "working through" which free-agent QBs they like.

Hue Jackson on QB depth in this #NFLDraft: It looks that way. ... Quite a few quarterbacks who we think will be good NFL players. #NFLCombine — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) February 28, 2018

Hue Jackson on Sam Darnold: ‘We wish he would throw’ at the Combine, but says it will have no impact on how the Browns will assess him. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) February 28, 2018

Do the #Browns know which quarterback they want to pursue in free agency?



Hue Jackson: ‘We’re working through that.’ — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) February 28, 2018

Jackson was also directly asked about one particular target: Bengals backup AJ McCarron. The Browns reportedly tried to trade for McCarron at least year's deadline, only to not submit the deal to the league office in time.

Hue Jackson on if the #Browns are still into AJ McCarron: ‘I don’t want to comment on that.’ — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) February 28, 2018

It remains to be seen whether McCarron or anyone else will actually joins the Browns this offseason, but hopefully (for Browns fans' sake) whoever they target finally provides the team with a long-term answer at the position.