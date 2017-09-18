Hue Jackson says DeShone Kizer won't 'get rattled' by four-turnover outing

For months, we've been of the opinion that DeShone Kizer should be the Browns' starting quarterback. Not so much because he deserved the job from the moment he was taken in the second round but because Cleveland needs to know if Kizer is the long-term answer, or just the latest name on the world's most depressing jersey.

Not surprisingly, Kizer has struggled. In his first start against the Steelers, he was sacked seven times and threw an interception, though he showed glimpses of potential throughout the game. But Kizer took a few steps back in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He finished 15 of 31 for 182 yards, took two more sacks, threw three more picks and also lost a fumble.

But coach Hue Jackson, who has a history of getting the most out of his young quarterbacks, isn't concerned by what he deems a temporary setback.

"He's not that kind of kid,'' Jackson after the game, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "He's not going to get rattled by this. He'll go back to work with more resolve. He'll grow from this."

Jackson knew there would be no margin for error. It was the Ravens' home opener and Baltimore's defense was coming off a dominating shutout effort against the Bengals and veteran Andy Dalton.

"Everything I said we couldn't do, we did,'' Jackson said. "You can't turn the ball over to this team; that's how they won their first game. We can't give them that type of field position or take points off the board when you have a chance to make plays. We didn't play well. Obviously, at the quarterback position, you can't give the ball to the other team.''

Especially in the red zone:

Kizer missed one quarter with a migraine, a condition he said is hereditary and manages with medication.

"I could just tell that something was going on, so that's why I had him check with the trainer," Jackson said. ... "Never was a concussion, but he was checked for one. He had a migraine. He came back. He was fine. He was totally cleared. Everything with him was fine. So that's why I put him back in the game."

Jackson will stick with Kizer as the Browns look for their first win next Sunday in Indianapolis against the 0-2 Colts. The coach's message to the rookie: "...Go back to the fundamentals, back to where we put our eyes, back to playing with urgency. We had a good conversation on the sideline. He gets it."

How long it takes to translate that message into on-field performance is another matter, however, one Browns veteran left tackle Joe Thomas knows all too well.

"I've had the distinct pleasure of playing with a lot of rookie quarterbacks,'' Thomas said. "These are the tough parts of playing with a rookie quarterback. You need a lot of years under your belt of experience ...(to avoid) the big negative plays, which is what hurt us.''

But as he's done for much of the decade he's been in Cleveland, Thomas remains upbeat.

"[Kizer]'s going to do a great job with it,'' he continued. "He's got an excellent demeanor. He's really got the personality for the position, and I think he really is going to be great. I expect big growth from him from Week 2 to Week 3."