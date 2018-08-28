Hue Jackson takes issue with Gregg Williams saying Denzel Ward's 'stupid' tackling got him hurt

Apparently, Browns coach Hue Jackson is moonlighting as a "Hard Knocks" promoter. A day after Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams criticized cornerback Denzel Ward for giving himself back spasms due to "stupid" tackling on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, Jackson put his foot down on Williams' words while addressing the media on Tuesday.

"Gregg does not get to do just what he wants to do," Jackson said, per Pro Football Talk. "We will work through all of that. ...We do not need to do all of that stuff in the media."

With these comments, there's a nonzero chance that Jackson does not, in fact, know that HBO is airing everything that the Browns say and do in training camp.

Although Williams' comments weren't actually calling Ward himself stupid, they're not the best words to offer to an injured player.

"I was glad to hear [that it wasn't serious], and maybe he'll finally listen to me and stop doing those stupid things the way he's trying to tackle and tackle the way I tell him to tackle and he won't get hurt," Williams said on Monday, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "I think this was a good enough shock that maybe he thinks that I might know what I'm talking about."

Jackson has already had a tiff on the show with new offensive coordinator Todd Haley over how rested players should be, so he's clearly not in the business of making friends with his staff at the moment. This is Williams' second year with the Browns, and it's Jackson's third. The team is 1-31 in the past two years, and it's being shown on national television weekly, so people are keeping a close eye on the Browns' coaching staff. Now all we can do is wait for a Jackson-Williams confrontation.