Hue Jackson thinks the Steelers were offsides on Browns missed field goal in overtime

The Browns tied the Steelers 21-21 in their regular-season opener, marking their best start since 2004. That's right, it has been 14 years since Cleveland won in Week 1. And while they didn't manage a victory Sunday, they didn't lose either.

Hey, progress.

But coach Hue Jackson, who is now 1-31-1 since joining the team in 2016, wonders if the Steelers got away with one. With 13 seconds left in overtime, the Browns' 43-yard field goal was blocked by Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt.

"The miss at the end I think had nothing to do with the conditions," Jackson said after the game, referring to the monsoon-type weather that lasted the entire afternoon. "I would like to see the play because I thought someone was offside."

You can judge for yourself in the clip above but it's an odd thing to say if you're Jackson. The Browns forced six turnovers on the day, which should have guaranteed them a win in regulation.

The Browns are +5 in takeaways today. Since the Browns returned to the NFL, teams with a turnover margin of +5 or better in a game are 132-4-1. The Browns are responsible for two of those losses and the tie. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 9, 2018

Yes. With a turnover margin of +5 or better...



Rest of the league: 130-2

Browns: 2-2-1 https://t.co/Yjow5jexbe — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 9, 2018

The last turnover came three plays before the missed field goal. Linebacker Joe Schobert recovered a Ben Roethlisberger fumble and returned it to the Steelers' 14-yard line. But a penalty on Myles Garrett brought the ball back to the 24. The Browns lost a yard on first down, setting up the 43-yard attempt that never looked to have a chance.

"The trajectory of the ball was kind of low," kicker Zane Gonzalez said afterwards, via Cleveland.com. "They were able to make a play. They made the play when they had to for this game to end in a tie."

But Gonzalez wouldn't go so far as to say the Steelers were offside.

"They were there, definitely, really quick," he added, "so, yeah, I kind of got that vibe."

Now the Browns head to New Orleans in search of their first win since the 2016 season. The good news is that the Browns are 13-4 lifetime against the Saints, including a 5-1 mark dating back to 1993. Cleveland has also won its last three games in the New Orleans. God help us all if the Browns are 1-0-1 in a week's time.