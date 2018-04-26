Hue Jackson's agent: Browns coach isn't 'sitting in the corner with a dunce hat on' for NFL draft

Here's what we know: The Browns are drafting a quarterback. There's no way they don't after passing on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in consecutive years. It's one of the big reasons general manager Sashi Brown was fired and replaced by John Dorsey.

On Wednesday, Dorsey told the NFL Network's Steve Wyche that "I haven't even told my wife" about who he's targeting with the first-overall pick, and a short time later, TheMMQB.com's Robert Klemko tweeted that not only is Dorsey the only person who knows who the Browns will take, third-year coach Hue Jackson, he of the 1-31 record, has been kept out of the loop.

If true, that's an indictment on Jackson's future.

But Jackson's agent, John Thorton, refutes the notion that Jackson doesn't know what's going on.

"Whenever John knows who the pick is, Hue knows," Thornton told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "The whole narrative that he's out of the loop and that he's sitting the corner with a dunce hat on, it's not happening. They're all in great communication and I think they're going to have a great day.

This aligns with Wyche's previous report; the Browns' draft board has been finalized with input from coaches and scouts to Dorsey -- and signed off on by owner Jimmy Haslam -- but the GM will ultimately make the call on who the team will take.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to build that the Browns, who have long been thought to favor Wyoming's Josh Allen, could instead take Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield with the first-overall pick.

Dorsey, who was hired in December, said at the Senior Bowl a month later, that Mayfield's off-field issues were blown out of proportion. In February, the Browns met with Mayfield at the combine and his interview reportedly went well.

Then there's this: Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan was hired by the team as a draft consultant, and back in February, Cabot noted that McCloughan publicly praised Mayfield before joining the Browns, telling the Doug Gottlieb Show in October that Mayfield was his top quarterback in this year's class. But McCloughan, who was once a scout with the Packers, wasn't done.

"He reminds me of a shorter version of Brett Favre," he continued. "Tough guy. He can throw it. And he's very confident, and he's not afraid whatsoever, whatsoever. He's a battler. I know saying Brett Favre's a big name, and I was around him for a while, but this guy has talent."

So, to recap: The Browns are definitely taking a quarterback. And while Dorsey hasn't even told his wife, the embattled Jackson is, in fact, in the loop. Now the only question is who the team has identified as their franchise quarterback.

"The reason we have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks is because that we haven't drafted as well as we should've in the past," Haslam said Wednesday. "So it's really important that we get both of those picks right."

In our first mock draft back in February, we had the Browns drafting Mayfield first overall. And in the final round of CBSSports.com mock drafts, all of the six experts had the Browns taking a quarterback No. 1 -- and none had Mayfield lasting beyond the No. 4 pick.