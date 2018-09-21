Hue Jackson says the Browns did not steal the Philly Special from the Eagles

Have you heard? The Cleveland Browns won a football game! They beat the Jets! 21-17! There's proof. I swear.

Along the way, the Browns ran a two-point conversion play that will look very familiar to anybody who watched Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

That's' ... wait ... that's the Philly Special's music! Even the Eagles think so.

🤔 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 21, 2018

And it's hard to blame them. The two plays look strikingly similar. Check out the original Philly Special right here. It is the exact same play to the opposite side of the field.

According to Browns coach Hue Jackson, however, he did not steal the play from the Eagles. Apparently, it's been in his bag of tricks for a while now and he just happened to pull it out after the Eagles had already done so to win the Super Bowl.

Hue Jackson on "Philly Special" play: “We did not steal that from them. Please. I know everybody wants to think that. We have had that in our back pocket for a while. Go check my tricks from before, and go check (offensive coordinator) Todd’s (Haley) tricks from before." — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) September 21, 2018

Coming from the guy who is somehow still not ready to name Baker Mayfield his starting quarterback, let's just say we're skeptical. (Even though many other teams have obviously run variations of the same play many times.)

