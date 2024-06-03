Tom Brady played in the NFL from 2000 to 2022, spending his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady had many teammates over that two-plus-decade span, and a lot -- and I mean a lot -- of them will be attending his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 12.

Hundreds of Brady's former teammates will be in attendance at Gillette Stadium, according to ESPN, as No. 12 is given his red jacket that symbolizes his enshrinement into the team's very exclusive club. Many years in the NFL means he has no shortage of options for special guests.

The report did not state exactly who will be in attendance, but did note Damien Woody will be one of those former players in the seats. If the guest list is anything like his Netflix roast lineup, we can expect former teammates like Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Randy Moss to show up.

Whether any former coaches, like Bill Belichick, will attend is not known. Brady, the future Hall of Fame head coach and owner Robert Kraft were all rumored to have their issues, but Belichick and Kraft were both in attendance for Brady's roast. Belichick and the Patriots recently parted ways, leaving the head coach without an NFL job for the first time in decades. Coming back to his old place of work may not be top on his list, but for Brady, he may make a return.

Many of Brady's former teammates have already been welcomed into the Patriots' Hall of Fame, including Vince Wilfork, Mike Vrabel, Richard Seymour, Rodney Harrison, Matt Light, Tedy Bruschi, Troy Brown, Ty Law, Willie McGinest, Kevin Faulk and Drew Bledsoe. Those players could show up dawning their own red jackets to support their former teammate getting his own.

Typically, the team waits four years after a player retires before considering them for the Hall of Fame, but after bringing the team six Super Bowls, owner Robert Kraft decided to forego his own requirements. The ceremonies are historically held on location at the Patriots' Hall of Fame, but with Brady, once again things needed to change.

The 46-year-old's legacy will be relived at Gillette Stadium, where Pats Nation will pack in to cheer on their most beloved quarterback. A Hall of Fame ceremony at the stadium is a first for the team.

This is not the first time, however, that Brady has been honored by his former franchise. The team gave the quarterback a much-earned halftime ceremony to honor his accomplishments during his time in Foxborough. It was there that Kraft announced the Hall of Fame ceremony would be a lot sooner than four years.

During his speech at the Patriots' opening day game, Brady said, "One thing I can be sure of, and that will never change, is that I am a Patriot for life." Fans will likely hear similar sentiments on June 12.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028 and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.