What's better than one tight end? Two. After a wild first day of free agency for the New England Patriots where they landed big names like tight end Jonnu Smith, Bill Belichick is once again opening up his wallet. According to CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the Patriots have signed former Chargers tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year contract. The deal is worth $37.5 million and includes $25 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN,

Henry has long been a target of Belichick's as the head coach as watched the 26-year-old develop into an NFL talent dating to his high school days. In 14 games played last season, Henry caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns for the Chargers.

"Henry's really been a great player," Belichick told reporters this past season leading up to New England's regular-season matchup wit the Chargers. "I've watched him pretty much his whole career. He started at Pulaski Academy down in Little Rock, played for Coach [Kevin] Kelly down there. He had a great career there, went to Arkansas and had a great career at Arkansas. Went to the Chargers and with [Virgil] Green out, he's really played the Y role this year and showed good ability to block, catch. He runs a variety of routes. He's come back off the injury and has been a very, very productive player for them, along with all their other good skill players. But, he's done a good job for them in a running game, as well as the passing game."

Now, Belichick will add that weapon to an offense that is seemingly poised to feature two tight ends prominently after spending massive money on Henry and Smith to begin free agency.