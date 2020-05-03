Hunter Henry: Chargers poised to be more mobile at quarterback in post-Philip Rivers era
L.A.'s offense may look completely different in 2020
The Los Angeles Chargers are on the brink of a new era after cutting ties with franchise icon Philip Rivers in free agency and selecting Oregon's Justin Herebert No. 6 overall at the 2020 draft. While Rivers is a sign of the past and Herbert is a beacon for the future, veteran Tyrod Taylor is projected to be L.A.'s present as he has the inside track at the starting job to begin the 2020 season.
No matter if it's Taylor or Herbert under center at various points next season, both quarterbacks will bring mobility to the position, which is something that had been lacking with the traditional drop back stylings of Rivers.
"I'm not going to downplay Philip at all," Chargers tight end Hunter Henry of Rivers' departure and what that means for the offense going forward, via Jeff Miller of The San Diego Union-Tribune. "He was unreal and a Hall of Fame quarterback. But, obviously, it opens our offense up a little bit more. You see all these quarterbacks, their escapability in the pocket ....
"[There are] so many different things that you can do with a mobile quarterback that can open your offense. [I'm] looking forward to seeing that aspect of our offense grow."
Taylor has the NFL résumé of back-to-back seasons where he rushed for over 500 yards as the starter in Buffalo and has over 1,800 yards rushing for his career to highlight how he can use his legs as a weapon. As for Herbert, his performance at the Rose Bowl this past season where he rushed for not one, but three touchdowns in Oregon's win over Wisconsin is a nice sample of what he brings to the next level on top of his arm.
Thanks to Taylor and Herbert's ability to make plays with their feet, Anthony Lynn's offense will have the flexibility to open up a more diverse playbook that could feature RPOs, bootlegs, pistol formations and styles that can highlight that running ability of the quarterback and open things up for various pass catchers. For better or worse, they simply didn't have that during the Rivers era.
While this is where the Chargers offense is heading, Henry did admit that it still hasn't hit him that Rivers, who he called "one of my good friends," is no longer the leading man under center. Now, Los Angeles will need to look for new leadership as they enter this new dawn.
"I think different guys are going to have to step up," Henry said. "I know I'll have to step up leadership-wise. He kind of took that role on for everybody. He was the ultimate leader."
As the Chargers try to mold this new look offense together, Henry, who is currently signed under the franchise tag, will be looking to build off a 2019 campaign where he totaled 55 receptions for 652 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games played.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Malzahn confident Stidham can lead Pats
Gus Malzahn says Stidham has the right makeup to be Patriots' next starting QB
-
Ex-Pats corner: Time in NE not enjoyable
The former Patriots corner highlighted his time in New England
-
Dalton the latest notable Cowboys backup
Dalton joins Cowboys' long list of talented backup QBs
-
Cowboys signing Dalton
Dalton will back up Dak Prescott in Dallas
-
AFC West Draft: Odds, grades, picks
Evaluating the 2020 draft classes for the AFC West
-
NFC West 2020 draft picks, odds, fantasy
Most of the West made positive additions during this year's NFL draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game