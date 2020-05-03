Hunter Henry: Chargers poised to be more mobile at quarterback in post-Philip Rivers era

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the brink of a new era after cutting ties with franchise icon Philip Rivers in free agency and selecting Oregon's Justin Herebert No. 6 overall at the 2020 draft. While Rivers is a sign of the past and Herbert is a beacon for the future, veteran Tyrod Taylor is projected to be L.A.'s present as he has the inside track at the starting job to begin the 2020 season.

No matter if it's Taylor or Herbert under center at various points next season, both quarterbacks will bring mobility to the position, which is something that had been lacking with the traditional drop back stylings of Rivers.

"I'm not going to downplay Philip at all," Chargers tight end Hunter Henry of Rivers' departure and what that means for the offense going forward, via Jeff Miller of The San Diego Union-Tribune. "He was unreal and a Hall of Fame quarterback. But, obviously, it opens our offense up a little bit more. You see all these quarterbacks, their escapability in the pocket ....

"[There are] so many different things that you can do with a mobile quarterback that can open your offense. [I'm] looking forward to seeing that aspect of our offense grow."

Taylor has the NFL résumé of back-to-back seasons where he rushed for over 500 yards as the starter in Buffalo and has over 1,800 yards rushing for his career to highlight how he can use his legs as a weapon. As for Herbert, his performance at the Rose Bowl this past season where he rushed for not one, but three touchdowns in Oregon's win over Wisconsin is a nice sample of what he brings to the next level on top of his arm.

JUSTIN. 🗣 HERBERT. 🗣



The QB goes for 30 yards in his 3rd TD of the game. @oregonfootball | #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/k7WRHcjpMC — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 2, 2020

Thanks to Taylor and Herbert's ability to make plays with their feet, Anthony Lynn's offense will have the flexibility to open up a more diverse playbook that could feature RPOs, bootlegs, pistol formations and styles that can highlight that running ability of the quarterback and open things up for various pass catchers. For better or worse, they simply didn't have that during the Rivers era.

While this is where the Chargers offense is heading, Henry did admit that it still hasn't hit him that Rivers, who he called "one of my good friends," is no longer the leading man under center. Now, Los Angeles will need to look for new leadership as they enter this new dawn.

"I think different guys are going to have to step up," Henry said. "I know I'll have to step up leadership-wise. He kind of took that role on for everybody. He was the ultimate leader."

As the Chargers try to mold this new look offense together, Henry, who is currently signed under the franchise tag, will be looking to build off a 2019 campaign where he totaled 55 receptions for 652 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games played.