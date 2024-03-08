Hunter Henry is remaining in New England for the new era. The Patriots and the veteran tight end agreed to a three-year deal, CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson confirms. The 29-year-old was about to become a free agent next week, but instead will be sticking around.

Further details of the deal have not yet been released.

Henry began his career playing for the Chargers from 2016 to 2020. Henry joined the Patriots in 2021, signing a three-year $37.5 million contract. In New England, racked up 133 receptions for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns in 48 games. He missed only three games during that time.

The tight end will most likely have a new signal-caller next season, after bouncing between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in a 2023 season filled with quarterback drama. In 2023, Henry finished with 42 receptions, 419 yards and six touchdowns, leading the team in receiving scores, while serving as a captain.

Among active players, Henry is currently tied for 24th for most receiving touchdowns.

The Patriots are currently second in cap space -- behind the Washington Commanders -- with $88.5 million, per Over The Cap, so more big deals are likely around the corner.