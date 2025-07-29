Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow almost hung up his cleats for good after sitting out last season with ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease, but an old coach helped him change his mind. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney came in to challenge Renfrow's plan of retiring at 29, encouraging him to give it another shot.

Swinney told ESPN that Renfrow told him last year, "I'm done, I'm done. I'm not going to play anymore."

Renfrow said Swinney's motivational words are a big reason why he's suiting up this year.

"He said, 'Why would you not [play]? You have the opportunity of a lifetime," Renfrow said, discussing Swinney's talk with him. "That's part of what makes him special. Pushing to get the best out of people, just believing in you even when you don't believe in yourself.''

Swinney attempted to get Renfrow to return in 2024, when teams were reaching out, but Renfrow's goal was to get back to full capacity specifically to play for the Panthers. His favorite childhood team was his preferred place to play, saying they were the perfect team for him with everything he looked for in a squad.

The coach said he sees a big difference in where Renfrow was last year compared to this year and that seeing him so down in 2024 "was sad for me."

"He just got in a place where he kind of lost his joy," Swinney said. "He's always played for the love of the game, but it all stems from being healthy. So, it's been awesome to kind of see him find that again."

Swinney had nothing but positive things to say about his former player, calling him a competitor no matter what game he's playing and saying that the receiver turns into Superman when he puts a helmet on.

"He's a craftsman," Swinney said. "There's route runners and then there's craftsmen. And he's a craftsman. I've watch him for a long time. ... I'm just happy he's back out here. If he stays healthy, he'll do what Renfrow does."

Hunter Renfrow's comeback bid turning heads at Panthers training camp after missing 2024 season Austin Nivison

Renfrow struggled in 2022 and 2023 as well, dealing with the symptoms of his disease which included a week-long stretch of 101 fever. The disease causes ulcers and inflammation in the colon and rectum and can significantly impact daily life.

In 2021, Renfrow finished with 103 receptions, 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns while earning Pro Bowl honors for the Raiders. Over his following two seasons with the team, though, he failed to eclipse 400 yards in a season and tallied only two total touchdowns.

Panthers coach Dave Canales says Renfrow is back to looking how he did when he was playing at his best.

"He gets open. And he catches it. And he makes plays. He's not a very big guy, but he plays like a 6-foot-3 guy," Canales said.