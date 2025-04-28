Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one step closer to an NFL comeback. On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers announced they had signed the 29-year-old slot weapon. The former Las Vegas Raiders wideout reportedly worked out for both the Panthers and Raiders last month after sitting out the 2024 season, and now has landed a deal following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Renfrow is a South Carolina native, and became a Clemson legend by winning two College Football Playoff National Championships -- including in 2017, when he caught the game-winning pass from Deshaun Watson to defeat Alabama.

Renfrow was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he recorded two 100-yard outings in his first NFL season. Renfrow's best season came in 2021, when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns -- leading to his lone Pro Bowl selection. That offseason, Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with Vegas. After catching just 25 passes for 255 yards and zero touchdowns in 2023, which was the worst statistical campaign of his career, Renfrow was released by the Raiders.

Carolina spent two of its eight draft picks on wide receivers in the draft this past weekend, selecting Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall, then Jimmy Horn Jr. from Colorado in the sixth round at No. 208 overall. Now, Renfrow will have the opportunity to come in and carve out a role as Bryce Young's security blanket.