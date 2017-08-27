Hurricane Harvey forces Texans to practice in Dallas, game may be relocated

The Texans were set to host the Cowboys in the preseason finale this Thursday, but with Hurricane Harvey's effects still be felt in the Houston area after making landfall over the weekend, the Texans didn't return home following Saturday night's Week 3 preseason game in New Orleans. Instead the team flew directly to Dallas, where they will practice this week, reports the Houston Chronicle.

"It is what it is," Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus said Saturday night of the Texans heading to Dallas, via the Chronicle. "Now we aren't too happy about that. We want to get home, been on the road and all that but it is what it is. Houston got hit hard with a lot of flooding, so just taking it a day at a time."

"We adjust all the time. That's part of being in this business. Our schedules adjust. Things get adjusted, especially with weather things like that. So we will just ride it out and see what happens."

It remains unclear if the Texans return home to face the Cowboys or if the game will be moved to Dallas.

On Saturday night, after the Texans fell to the Saints, 13-0, the team issued this statement:

"Due to flooding in Houston and to ensure the safety of our players, coaches and staff, the Houston Texans will fly from New Orleans to Dallas tonight,. The team will return to Houston as soon as it is safe to travel back. There have been no decisions made on the duration of our stay in Dallas or on details regarding our preseason game against the Cowboys on Thursday. Regular updates will be provided as we have more information. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Harvey."

And the Cowboys offered up AT&T Stadium if it's needed.

"The league and Houston will make that decision, but we stand ready to help them out," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via PFT.com. ". . . We're going to keep ourselves available for them. Obviously a difficult time for them and the people that live in Houston. When you're having a hurricane on top of your city, that's a tough one."

Meanwhile, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is asking people to donate to the Houston Flood Relief Fund, which as of this writing has raised more than $139,000.