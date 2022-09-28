As Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on western Florida on Wednesday, the NFL is solidifying its contingency plan for Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. That game is slated to kick off at Raymond James Stadium in prime time to wrap up the Sunday slate of games, and while things are fluid with the storm descending, that is currently still the plan, league executive Jeff Miller told the NFL Network.

The NFL is discussing all matters with local authorities, and if the hurricane forces the league to move the game, it will take place in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Vikings. Minnesota is playing the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday morning, which leaves the stadium open for the Bucs and Chiefs to use if the storm pushes them out of Tampa.

Already, the Buccaneers have fled the Tampa area and have been practicing in Miami at the Dolphins facility. Playing the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday night, the Dolphins traveled up to Ohio on Wednesday morning.

"Our thoughts and hearts go out to everybody in Tampa that's still there. Hoping they recover well and it doesn't hit them very hard," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday, via The Athletic. "That's the biggest thing. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things. Hopefully, we can provide that. It's bigger than just the football team, No. 1. No. 2, it's making sure the players' families are safe and the coaches' families and everybody on the staff is safe so they can concentrate on football."

As of 1 p.m. ET, the eyewall of Hurricane Ian began to make landfall over southwest Florida and featured dangerous winds near Category 5 status, according to the National Weather Service. There is also a high risk of flash flooding in the Tampa area and across central Florida and that will last through Friday morning before the storm is projected to depart the state over the weekend.