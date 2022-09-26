A matchup between two interconference contenders who recently met in the Super Bowl is scheduled to take place this upcoming Sunday night, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs plan to take a trip to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. However, Hurricane Ian could change how the teams prepare for the important showdown, or even move it altogether.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that the team is working with the NFL to make contingency plans in case they are forced to move Sunday's game, or make arrangements for the Buccaneers to practice in another city if Hurricane Ian were to make landfall near Tampa.

"Right now, we're still monitoring things but we're working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later on today about what we're going to do," Bowles said, via Rick Stroud.

Hurricane Ian is quickly approaching Cuba, and is expected to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane as it moves into the eastern part of the Gulf of Mexico, per The Weather Channel. As of now, the projections show the hurricane making its largest impact/landfall in Tampa on Wednesday through Thursday.

Not only could this storm affect the Buccaneers' practice schedule, but it's also unknown what the area around Raymond James Stadium will look like come Sunday night. With this being a primetime game, you have to wonder if the league will just decide to move the matchup instead of gambling with what is a serious situation. Either way, Bowles' comments make it seem as though the NFL wants to make a decision soon.