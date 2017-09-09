Hurricane Irma: Dolphins will practice in L.A., Jaguars to stay in Houston

Hurricane Irma continues to create headaches for the Dolphins as the Category 5 hurricane bears down on South Florida. The NFL has already postponed Sunday's game in Miami Gardens between the Buccaneers and the Dolphins, and according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins will be practicing in Los Angeles next week ahead of their Week 2 game against the Chargers.

Dolphins moving operations from Miami to Los Angeles tonight to conduct practice and prep for next week's game vs Chargers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2017 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross taking care of families, coaches and players in move to LA. Plan is to go tonight, weather permitting. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2017

The league's decision to move the Bucs-Dolphins opener to Week 11 in November due to Hurricane Irma means that both Miami and Tampa Bay will now have to play 16 straight games this season, which isn't sitting well with some players.

The Jaguars will also be going through some travel headaches. The team announced on Friday that it will be staying in Houston after their Week 1 game against the Texans with Irma expected arrive in Jacksonville around 8 p.m. on Sunday night as a weakened Category 1 hurricane or a tropical depression.

After the NFL announced it was postponing the Dolphins' opener earlier in the week, the team canceled practice through Sunday, deflated its indoor practice bubble and gave players the rest of the week off to prepare for the hurricane.

My thoughts are with those weathering the storm in Miami and the South Florida area. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/sVP20A0Xsb — Kiko Alonso (@elbravo_47) September 8, 2017 The indoor practice "bubble" is deflated. Prayers for South Florida. Stay safe... pic.twitter.com/zYcLXjmMII — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) September 6, 2017 Everyone be safe... — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) September 6, 2017

"A lot these guys have a lot on their plate -- moving their families -- and you've got people coming in, and your house and your cars," said newly-signed quarterback Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler, per ESPN.

"For us, obviously, we need to stay safe," Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne told reporters, according to The Associated Press. "There's no need to put a plane into the storm, but you worry about the families here and you worry about the community, but at the same time we have a job to do on Sunday and we've got to worry about that first and hopefully everything will be okay back home."

Before the decision was officially announced on Wednesday, Cutler said he wanted the game to be played this week because guys need the bye week to recover from the rigors of an NFL season.

"It would be tough," Cutler said playing 16 straight weeks, via the Miami Herald. "Guys kind of need that bye week to get healthy and push through the second half of the season. This is the latest bye week I ever had. It's not an ideal situation not to have a bye for us."

Dolphins corner Byron Maxwell also sounded less than pleased when he found out his team might be losing their Week 11 bye.

"I don't like that possibility, just being honest," Maxwell said. "I like my bye week. For the most part, your body needs it. Especially with the brutal NFL season. It's a marathon. It's not a sprint. If any way they can get the game this week, I would like that."