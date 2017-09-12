Hurricane Irma: Jaguars donate 5,000 tickets to first responders, $1M to relief

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is also donating $1 million to the First Coast Relief Fund

The Jaguars are scheduled to host the Titans in Jacksonville on Sunday, marking their first home game since Hurricane Irma. So, the Jaguars are planning to honor first responders and residents with free game tickets.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars announced that they're donating 5,000 game tickets to first responders and local residents. Furthermore, Jaguars owner Shad Khan also donated $1 million to the First Coast Relief Fund.

Up until Tuesday, when the Jaguars finally returned home from Houston (where they beat the Texans), it wasn't a lock that their home game would proceed as planned. But on Tuesday, the team confirmed that the game will be played as scheduled -- and the same can be said about the Buccaneers' home game against the Bears on Sunday.

Hurricane Irma, which was downgraded to a tropical storm, has left Florida. As CBS News reported, at least 10 people have lost their lives during the storm, but only three of those can be blamed on Irma, at least right now.

The photo below, which was captured by USA Today's Kelly Jordan, shows downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday:

Mud covers downtown Jacksonville after Hurricane Irma. USATSI

The Jaguars are coming off a dominant performance against the Texans, when they racked up 10 sacks en route to a 29-7 win. According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, the Jaguars are now over .500 for the first time since Sept. 11, 2011.

On Sunday, the Jaguars will get a chance to go two games over .500 for the first time since 2010.

