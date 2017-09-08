Hurricane Irma: NFL moves Buccaneers vs. Dolphins to Week 11
The Dolphins and Bucs will now both play for 16 consecutive weeks after sitting out Week 1
The NFL has postponed the season-opening game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to safety concerns caused by Hurricane Irma, which is expected to make landfall in Miami this weekend. The game will instead be played in Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 19.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase supported the idea of moving the game to a different date earlier this week. "It doesn't matter what week it is," Gase said during a news conference. "If they tell us they changed the game, we'll just go with it."
The Dolphins and Bucs were both scheduled to have a Week 11 bye, allowing the NFL to easily shift the game to that week. Instead, both teams will be off for Week 1 and then will play a game in 16 consecutive weeks.
Other options, such as moving the game up and playing it at a neutral site were reportedly considered, but the teams and the NFL decided on this path instead.
