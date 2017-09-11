Hurricane Irma: NFL rejects Dolphins' request to move London game to Miami

The Dolphins got Week 1 off, but they're officially in the midst of the most difficult schedule in all of football. Due to Hurricane Irma, the Dolphins' Week 1 game against the Buccaneers was re-scheduled to Week 11, when both teams were supposed to have a bye week, which means both will be forced to play 16 games in 16 weeks. Unfortunately, it gets even worse for the Dolphins, who are also giving up one of their home games to "host" the Saints game in London on Oct. 1.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked the NFL to move the London "home" game back to Miami. The league's response?

"I asked," Ross told the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, via email. "It will be played in London."

Of course, it's really not surprising that the league shut down the Dolphins' request this close to the international game. But that doesn't soften the blow for the Dolphins.

This means the Dolphins will play 16 straight games without a week off, including seven games in Miami, eight on the road, and one in London. Keep in mind that the Dolphins don't get a bye week after their London trip. They'll be hosting the Titans seven days later.

The entire schedule is just brutal.

"It'd be tough. But we'd make it through it. Guys kind of need that buy week to make it through the 2nd half of the season," Jay Cutler said — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 5, 2017

Keep in mind that the Dolphins already ranked fourth in travel miles, as calculated by our John Breech. Last week, the Dolphins traveled to California in order to practice for their Week 2 matchup against the Chargers due to Hurricane Irma.

According to CBS News, Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday morning, but the storm has still be felt by Miami:

CBS News reported that the storm is expected to continue to pass through Florida on Monday morning before entering the southeastern U.S. late on Monday and Tuesday. So far, there have been zero confirmed deaths caused by the storm in the U.S.