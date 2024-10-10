Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm on Florida's west coast, damaging the roof of Tropicana Field, home to the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays. Now the dangerous weather has impacted the NFL as well, with the Jacksonville Jaguars delaying a flight to London for their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Chicago Bears, which is set for Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A Jaguars spokesperson told the Associated Press Thursday that the team flight had been "slightly" delayed, pushing the club's anticipated arrival to later Friday. Jacksonville also rescheduled a Friday news conference for Saturday morning in London. Typically, the Jaguars have arrived in London for overseas games by Friday morning; this weekend's game marks their 12th time playing in the United Kingdom.

The NFL has no plans to change the timing of Sunday's game against the Bears, in which the Jaguars will be looking for their second straight win following last weekend's victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Hurricane Milton was downgraded to a Category 1 storm by early Thursday, but more than 3.2 million people were without power due to the weather. The City of Jacksonville, meanwhile, cautioned area residents that there's still "potential for heavy winds and storm surge throughout" Thursday, as the AP reported.