CINCINNATI -- If Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, he definitely won't be jumping into the Dawg Pound to celebrate the score.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals star receiver revealed that jumping into the Dawg Pound was something that he had always thought about doing in Cleveland.

"I always wanted to jump in the Dawg Pound. I never did that, but I've always wanted to," Chase said.

Chase was then asked if he would ever actually consider doing it and that's when he gave a hilarious answer.

"Nah, I wouldn't do it, I heard they stabbed people in there," Chase said, before adding. "I'm messing with y'all man."

Chase may have gotten the Dawg Pound mixed up with the Raiders' Black Hole, where someone actually did get stabbed once in Oakland.

Either way, Chase loves to joke about the Browns. Back in 2023, the Bengals receiver referred to the Browns as the "Elves," but that didn't work out so well, because the Elves ended up beating the Bengals, 24-3. Chase has only played four games in Cleveland and the Bengals have gone 1-3 in those games, so although the Browns are a hefty 5.5-point underdog, the Bengals won't be taking them for granted.

If the Bengals are going to win, they'll like need a big game from Chase, who has struggled some against the Browns. In seven career games, Chase has averaged 5.4 receptions per game along with 57.7 receiving yards with three total touchdowns. Those first two numbers are well below his career averages of 6.4 receptions and 87.5 yards per game.

Despite his numbers, Chase will almost certainly be confident going into Sunday since he's coming off a triple crown season where he led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).

When Chase takes the field at Huntington Bank Stadium this week, there's a good chance he's going to hear some boos after riling up the Dawg Pound with his comments.

Of course, the Dawg Pound definitely does have a reputation and it's one that the Bengals know well. Back in 1989, Bengals coach Sam Wyche wanted fans in Cincinnati to stop throwing snowballs on the field so he shamed them into stopping by telling them, "You Don't Live in Cleveland, You Live in Cincinnati."

And let's not forget, the only reason the Bengals exist is because then Browns owner Art Modell fired Paul Brown in January 1963 after a tenure that saw Brown win seven championships over 17 seasons. Five years after being let go, Brown was one of the founding owners of the Bengals, and the rest is history.

There's never any love loss in the battle of Ohio and you can bet there won't be any on Sunday when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.