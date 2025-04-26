Saturday was a special day for Boise State defensive tackle Ahmed Hassanein. The Detroit Lions selected Hassanein in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he immediately made his dedication to the franchise very clear.

Hassanein, who just completed a productive four-year career at Boise State, came off the board with the No. 196 overall pick. Cameras caught the moment Hassanein got the call every football player wants to get, and the big defensive tackle told Lions coach Dan Campbell he would be willing to lay his life down for the team.

"Coach, I will die for you," Hassanein said. "I just want you to believe in me. I just wanted you to believe in me, coach. I'll die on that field for you. I promise I will."

The Lions likely don't want Hassanein to go quite that far, but it's clear the former Boise State star is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win. In his career with the Broncos, Hassanein piled up 35 tackles for loss and 24 sacks.

With the selection of Hassanein, Detroit continued to bolster its defensive line through the 2025 draft. On Thursday night, the Lions used their first-round pick on Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at No. 28 overall.