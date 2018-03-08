If the Broncos cut C.J. Anderson, he could sign with the Dolphins 'immediately'

When NFL free agency officially begins March 14, Robert Quinn may not be the only big name going to the Miami Dolphins.

Two years after attempting to sign him as a restricted free agent, the Dolphins still like Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson, a source close to the former Pro Bowler told CBSSports.com on the condition of anonymity. And if Anderson, a speculated salary-cap casualty of the Broncos, does hit the open market, the expectation among his camp is that "he will be in Miami immediately."

Internally, Denver has not informed the 27-year-old Anderson of its plans, although, as Spotrac shows, the running back's contract was assembled with a "potential out" in 2018.

Anderson, whose release would reportedly save Denver $4.5 million in 2018, has been the Broncos' lead ball-carrier for most of his five years in the NFL, topping 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2017. He could also opt to explore free agency beyond Miami if he were to be released. But he also nearly became a Dolphin in 2016, signing a four-year offer sheet with Miami as a restricted free agent, only to return to the Broncos after Denver matched the deal for their undrafted starter.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported in February that the Dolphins, who hired ex-Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville for 2018, could be on the lookout for Anderson once again.