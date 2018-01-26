If Eagles win Super Bowl, here's where Nick Foles would rank among winning backups

Losing a starting quarterback isn't always a death knell. Super Bowl teams need to be complete to win it all -- there's a reason the regular season passing leader has never hoisted the Lombardi. It's a long, arduous road to get to the Super Bowl, and sometimes all you need is two of three units to click on any given day.

That isn't to say that your road doesn't get harder. The 52nd Super Bowl is going to played next Sunday, and in that time, only nine teams have won in February with a backup quarterback. Nick Foles is looking to do something that hasn't been done since Super Bowl XXXVI, when the player he's facing next Sunday -- Tom Brady -- started a dynasty in the Patriots.

Here are the nine backup quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, and where they rank -- along with where Foles would hypothetically fall should he upset the Patriots.

10. Trent Dilfer

When you ride a historically good defense to a championship, that changes the way you're viewed historically. The guy that called Blake Bortles the worst quarterback in the NFL is the worst on this list, with 113 career touchdown passes to 119 interceptions. Even in the Ravens' Super Bowl run, his job when he replaced Tony Banks was basically "don't mess up too badly." Dilfer threw for 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and his completion percentage was 59.3 percent, but the Ravens let him go after their Super Bowl victory and started Elvis Grbac the next season -- despite Dilfer's 7-1 regular-season record as a starter in 2000.

Dilfer would never hit a 60 percent completion percentage in his career, nor would he start more than 11 games. He retired after the 2007 season with a 58-55 record.

9. Jim Plunkett

We talk about Jim Plunkett today like how I imagine we'll talk about Eli Manning in about 20 years. "But he led his team to two Super Bowls!" Playoff Jim Plunkett was a different beast from regular Jim Plunkett. He went 8-2 in the postseason, but 72-72 in the regular season. He made the playoffs four times with the Raiders, and his numbers were hardly jaw-dropping. His 198 career interceptions looms over his 164 touchdown passes, and his completion percentage was just over 52 percent.

His Super Bowls alone keep him in the conversation. As they should, to an extent. Winning the Super Bowl is ultimately the end goal -- so it doesn't matter if you throw 100 interceptions to one touchdown if that touchdown earns your team a playoff berth. What does matter is that although playoff Jim Plunkett was utterly unstoppable, he had to get there first. He made the playoffs four times since he took over the Raiders' offense in 1980, and that's hard to overlook when you're trying to make a Hall of Fame case.

8. Doug Williams

Doug Williams, the first African-American starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl, might not belong this low, if only for his ridiculous performance in the Super Bowl in which he threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns. Williams's career ended just one year later. He had 100 touchdowns and 93 interceptions, and a completion percentage of just under 50 percent. Williams, who ended up being the Super Bowl MVP in the 42-10 rout, finished with a 5-9 record as the starter of the Redskins. He was 38-42-1 with the Buccaneers, and his time in the USFL (he played for the Oklahoma & Arizona Outlaws for three years) only serves to solidify him as one of the best underdog stories this side of Kurt Warner (who we'll be seeing later).

7. Jeff Hostetler

Everybody loves Hoss. Jeff Hostetler came into the league only playing occasionally, but when Phil Simms injured his foot, Hoss seized his moment. Hostetler inherited a good Giants team that was 11-3 record when he stepped in, but he led the Giants to two more wins. In fact, Hostetler's situation might be the most comparable to that of Foles. He came in with an "if it ain't broke don't fix it" mentality, and it paid dividends, just as it has for Foles so far.

During the regular season, Hostetler threw three touchdowns and one interception, with 614 total yards. His 1990 NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers is seen as one of the guttiest wins of a quarterback, as he injured his knee and came back to lead a pair of scoring drives, ultimately netting the team a 15-13 win. Then Hostetler played the favored Bills, and led the Giants to a 20-19 victory. It was underdog win after underdog win. Now Foles is leading an NFC East dog against a favored AFC East team -- so can he complete the comparison?

6. Nick Foles (hypothetical)

What if Jeff Fisher is the problem? Honestly, between Foles and Case Keenum, it's hard to imagine that coaching doesn't have some influence, and Foles has put up impressive numbers under every other coach he's played for. Obviously his 27 touchdown, two interception season was a fluke, but players don't need to put up those type of numbers to still have good careers. Since he took over for Carson Wentz, Foles has thrown eight touchdowns to two interceptions. He's not making mistakes, which is what the Eagles wanted out of him.

He's thrown for 598 yards in the postseason, in addition to the 537 he had in the regular season. Foles is setting the Eagles up to get a good haul for him should they choose to trade him after this postseason, which looks more and more likely. He's proving that he's a trustworthy quarterback, if nothing else. There are things to be concerned about, such as his utter bomb against the Cowboys in the regular season, but he went 4 of 11 in a meaningless game -- there's no reason to panic yet.

The sample size from Foles is growing, and he's continuing to impress. It might be time to admit that he's not a liability to the Eagles' offense -- he just isn't Carson Wentz having an MVP-caliber season.

5. Earl Morrall

Earl Morrall likely could have had all sorts of chances to start if it weren't for that pesky Johnny Unitas. Morrall got a chance for redemption in Super Bowl V after throwing three interceptions in a devastating Super Bowl III loss to the Jets. He led the Colts to a 13-1 record in his first go-around, but ultimately came up just short. In his second chance, Morrall wasn't going to let it slip. Unitas was knocked out of Super Bowl V, and the Colts needed every ounce of Morrall's performance for a 16-13 win over the Cowboys.

He was also part of the undefeated Dolphins team, starting their final nine games of the season. However, he was bounced from the AFC Championship Game against the Steelers in favor of Bob Griese when he struggled. Morrall finished his career with a 63-36-3 record, 20,809 yards, 161 touchdowns and 148 interceptions. He was one of the few players on this list that was content as a backup, and genuinely played his best football behind another quarterback.

4. Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw might be one of the toughest quarterbacks to place not just on this list, but in NFL lore. Bradshaw led a dynasty, but doing so with the Steel Curtain almost feels like cheating. Then again, other quarterbacks had the Purple People Eaters or the Dome Patrol and could never capitalize. Bradshaw's numbers aren't amazing, even for his era. He had 212 touchdowns to 210 interceptions, and he averaged under 2,000 yards passing per season. However, he just won games.

Bradshaw was 107-51 as a starter, and he actually stormed back to take his job. He was beat out in 1974 by Joe Gilliam, but Chuck Knoll benched Gilliam after a 4-1-1 start for insubordination. Enter Bradshaw, who got benched again after two consecutive wins, but then came back once again Terry Hanratty went 2-for-15 passing. Bradshaw's contributions to the Steelers can be debated, but his four rings certainly can't. He won games consistently throughout his career, and you can't take credit from that.

3. Roger Staubach

85-29 is all you need to know about Cowboys legend Roger Staubach. Once he started trading starts with Craig Morton during the 1971 season, it became clear that he was the guy that should be holding the reigns for America's team. Staubach led the Cowboys to wins in Super Bowls VI and XII, and had some remarkable years in between. His 57 percent completion percentage is nearly unheard of for the era, and he threw for 22,700 yards. He also had 153 touchdowns to 109 interceptions.

Staubach has great company in Dallas, but he's still regarded as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play there. He was drafted in the 10th round, and he always outplayed his status. He finished 13-7 in playoff appearances, and his numbers stand alone when talking about the origins of quarterback play.

2. Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner wasn't a backup, per se. He replaced Trent Green in the preseason when Green went down with an injury, but he wasn't going to blow his opportunity. Warner's origins are well-known by now, but for a quick refresher, he flamed out with the Green Bay Packers before stocking groceries and eventually playing for the Iowa Barnstormers in the Arena Football League. Then a spider bite kept him from trying out with the Bears, and the Rams signed him to back up Green.

No one could have predicted the Rams' 1999 season. "The Greatest Show on Turf" passed for 4,353 yards with Warner targeting Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, not to mention Marshall Faulk coming out of the backfield. Warner threw for 41 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and that was just the beginning. The Rams beat the Titans by a yard, and although that was Warner's only Super Bowl win, his career went on to be historic.

Warner passed for 32,344 yards, 208 touchdowns and 128 interceptions. His career completion percentage was 65.5 percent, and he went on two years later to have another outstanding season for St. Louis. In 2001 he threw for 4,830 yards and 36 touchdowns. Warner went down in a blaze of glory to close his career, leading the Cardinals to a 10-5 record in games he started before losing to the Saints in their Super Bowl run. He was one of the first people that came to mind when you thought of "video game numbers," and he was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2017.

1. Tom Brady

Come on, was there ever any doubt? When it's all said and done, there's a good chance we'll call the Patriots the most dominant dynasty in NFL history due to the longevity of their dominance, and Tom Brady has been there every step of the way. When Drew Bledsoe went down in 2001 and Brady took over, there was no way of knowing what would follow. Even when the Patriots beat the Rams in 2001 (Warner's aforementioned ridiculous season after 1999), no one could have predicted the near two decades of utter destruction that the Pats would wreak upon the NFL.

Brady will be playing against Nick Foles a week from Sunday for his sixth ring, something that no one has ever achieved as a player. With 66,159 passing yards, 488 touchdowns and only 160 interceptions, Brady will invariably go down as one of the best to ever play. Since he joined the Patriots, Brady and Belichick are the two constants. Brady will look to make history once again next Sunday, and improve his playoff record to an absolutely ridiculous 28-9. Looking at Brady's numbers is like looking at a broken create-a-player -- and this is what Foles is up against to join the club.

Brady is the final boss. Foles has his work cut out for him.