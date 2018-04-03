If the Patriots actually trade Rob Gronkowski, here are the 5 best landing spots

We know Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn't afraid to trade players in their prime, and it appears that tight end Rob Gronkowski could be the next name on that list. At issue: Gronkowski is reportedly tired of "The Patriot Way" and he'll only play in 2018 if Tom Brady isn't retiring. Belichick, meanwhile, reportedly isn't convinced Gronkowski is fully committed to football.

On Tuesday morning, WEEI's Ken Laird reported that a trade is going to happen, though apparently it was an April Fool's gag that was two days late.

Poorly timed jokes aside, Gronkowski could still be traded between now and the start of the 2018 season, and it's reasonable to think that plenty of teams will be inquiring about his availability. When he's healthy, he's the league's best tight end and it's not really close. The issue, of course, is how committed Gronkowski is to keep playing football -- he's reportedly been considering retirement, dating all the way back to training camp. It's one thing to catch passes from Tom Brady, the best player to ever step on the field. It's something else entirely to find yourself on on a team that is in the middle of rebuilding, and the playoffs are more pipe dream than a certainty.

There's also the matter of how much the Patriots can get for Gronkowski. In years past, a first-round pick would seem like fair compensation but now a fourth-rounder is more likely; remember, the Pats were reportedly asking for two first-rounders for Jimmy Garoppolo last offseason and in October they sent him to San Francisco for a second-round pick. And Garoppolo undoubtedly wants to play; we don't know if Gronkowski feels similarly. With all that in mind -- and the ever-looming possibility that Gronk has already played his last game -- here are five landing spots that make sense.

The Browns have been busy this offseason and on paper look like a good football team. Of course, we heard that 12 months ago and Cleveland proceeded to go 0-16. But this time feels different, especially if, after passing on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in back-to-back drafts, the organization finally takes a franchise quarterback with the No. 1 pick. Gronkowski would join an offense that added Jarvis Landry, Carlos Hyde and Tyrod Taylor, in addition to freak shows Josh Gordon and second-year tight end David Njoku. The Browns are obviously rebuilding, and that may not sit well with Gronkowski. That said, he would be a cult hero from the moment he arrives and could be part of the team that finally turned things around in Cleveland.

Jason Witten will be 36 next month, and while he's still a top-10 tight end, he's nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career. And while the Cowboys went 9-7 and missed the playoffs last season, they were 13-3 in 2016 and Gronk would again make them favorites to return to the postseason. He would also make life easier for Dak Prescott, who struggled at times last year, as well as Ezekiel Elliott, who missed six games because of a suspension. Gronk also makes some sense in Dallas if the team decided to dump Dez Bryant at some point this offseason.

Initially, no one knew what to make of the 49ers trading for Garoppolo because he spent the first month on the bench. But everything changed in Week 13, when he made his first start for a team that was 1-10 -- and he promptly won five straight. San Francisco went from laughingstock to dark-horse playoff candidate in 2018. Marquise Goodwin averaged 17.2 yards per catch and led the team with 962 receiving yards, but after that the fall off was precipitous. Tight end George Kittle was next with 500 receiving yards, followed by veteran wideout Pierre Garcon (500 yards). Despite the dearth of playmakers, Garoppolo was the NFL's most efficient passer among quarterbacks attempting fewer than 200 passes, so imagine what he'd be able to do with Gronkowski and newly-acquired Jerick McKinnon in the backfield.

Plus, there's some symmetry for Gronk, who would go from Brady in New England to Brady's understudy in San Francisco.

Anytime a big-name player is mentioned as a possible trade target, we've been conditioned to assume that the Rams will be interested. They've already acquired Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, signed Ndamukong Suh, and are reportedly very interested in trading for Odell Beckham Jr.

The addition of Gronkowski would make the Rams' offense, which ranked sixth in the league in 2017, even more dangerous. Added bonus: Los Angeles has $31.3 million in salary-cap space, according to Spotrac.com, which is the sixth-most in the NFL.

Part of the reason the Rams have so much cap space: Jared Goff is midway through his rookie deal. This also explains why the team is stacking its roster -- after going 11-5 in coach Sean McVay's first season, they're ready for a Super Bowl run now; there is no waiting for Goff to grow into his role because he proved last season that he's a capable quarterback. And before the Rams have to sign him to an extension that will almost certainly cost $30 million a year, they're replicating what the Seahawks did early in Russell Wilson's tenure and what the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are doing now.

Any doubts Gronkowski might have playing outside of New England would be mitigated by coming to Los Angeles, which is a younger, more dynamic, and possibly better team. Plus, Gronk will be in L.A., which will make it much easier to pursue an acting career.

The Saints lost out on a Jimmy Graham reunion when he signed a three-year deal with the Packers. They have Josh Hill and Coby Fleener, and just signed 37-year-old Benjamin Watson, but none of those names precludes the addition of Gronk. Hill and Fleener combined for 38 catches, 420 yards and 3 touchdowns for the 2017 season. That's less than half of what Gronkowski managed in 14 games: 69 catches, 1,084 yards, 8 touchdowns.

Gronkowski would also be joining one of the league's most balanced offenses, starting with Drew Brees who, at 39, is still a top-5 quarterback. Then there are running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and wideouts Mike Thomas and Ted Ginn -- not to mention the NFL's most improved defense. The Eagles and Rams will be the preseason favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl but if the Saints land Gronk, they'd have a case as the conference's best team.

This would also mean Gronkowski would always be steps away from Bourbon St.

Honorable mention

The Ravens passed on O.J. Howard last year and former second-rounder Maxx Williams has been a disappointment. Gronk would immediately become Joe Flacco's favorite target, though he'd have to be willing to play for one of the league's most impotent offenses after spending his career in New England. That could be a tough sell.

The Giants could give Beckham a new deal, draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, and swing a trade for Gronkowski and immediately go from three-win laughingstock to playoff team. It's unlikely in reality but makes sense on paper, especially if the plan is to phase out Eli Manning after 2018 and follow the Rams and Eagles' current model of roster-building around a young quarterback.