Illness spreading through the Packers locker room, multiple players added late to injury report

An illness is starting to spread through the Green Bay Packers locker room at a less than ideal time on the NFL calendar. On the morning of their NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the team added starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga and fellow offensive lineman Alex Light to the injury report due to an illness.

They are both questionable to suit up on Sunday, but the fact that they've been added so late in the process isn't a great sign.

These additions to the injury report come off the heels of cornerback Josh Jackson being moved to questionable on Saturday due to an illness after not being listed on Friday's injury report. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, fullback Danny Vitale and running back Dexter Williams were also listed as questionable with an illness to wrap up the week of practice.

If Bryan Bulaga can't go this afternoon, that'll be a major blow to Green Bay's offensive line. The 30-year-old started all 16 games for the Packers this season, but it has been a recent rough stretch for the veteran offensive lineman. Last time out against the Lions in Week 17, Bulaga was sidelined for the majority of the game due to a concussion. He's since cleared concussion protocol, but now has this obstacle to hurdle.

The Packers and Seahawks will kick off their Divisional Round matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.