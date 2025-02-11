One of the biggest plays of the Philadelphia Eagles' decisive blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX came late in the second quarter.

Trailing 17-0, the Chiefs had the ball at their own 6-yard line. Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass, and when he hit the top of his drop, he saw Hollywood Brown coming open over the middle of the field. And Mahomes might have completed the pass... except that Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat pushed Joe Thuney directly back into Mahomes' lap, knocking Thuney into Mahomes' leg and resulting in the throw being off line.

As a result, linebacker Zack Baun was able to make a leaping interception.

Believe it or not, Baun actually predicted earlier in the game that he would get an interception. Here's the video proof of him doing exactly that, courtesy of NFL Films:

Baun's pick set the Eagles up with a first down just inside the 15-yard line, and it would not be long until Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a touchdown to extend the lead to 24-0 just before halftime. From there, it was cruise control until the finish line.