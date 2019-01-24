In a market research ploy, Browns once accidentally streamed porn in their facility

The Cleveland Browns have been an on-field mess for a very, very long time. Since returning to the league in 1999, the Browns have a record of just 95-224-1, which is 24 games worse than any other team in the league. Cleveland has been outscored by a completely ridiculous 1,988 points during that time, over 700 more than the next-closest team. The Browns have been to the playoffs just once and have finished last in their division 15 times. They have gone through 10 coaches and even more quarterbacks and countless rebuilding plans.

They finally approached competence during the 2018 season, marching to a 7-8-1 record behind the strong play of recent high draft picks like Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, and Denzel Ward. But during the years leading up to those selections, the Browns were dreadful. They won three games in 2015, one in 2016, and zero in 2017. And things were apparently even worse off the field.

Consider this story from the 2015 offseason, as relayed by ESPN's Seth Wickersham in an explosively insane story about everything that has gone on with the Browns since Jimmy Haslam bought the team in 2012.

The Browns now were breaking the rules and losing, leading to even more public mocking. The outside anger was felt inside the building. Marketing executives wanted employees to see how fans were engaging with the Browns on social media, so they projected the Browns feed onto a giant wall at the facility. It was like broadcasting talk radio over the entire building, and one day in particular, it was worse than that. One of the marketing staffers entered a search for #dp -- for Dawg Pound. The problem was, that hashtag carried a few different meanings, one of which triggered an array of porn to be broadcast onto a wall for the entire office to see for more than 20 minutes, until a tech employee killed the feed.

Yep, you read that correctly. The Browns accidentally streamed porn inside their facility by projecting Twitter search results for #dp onto a wall for the entire office to see, so they could get an idea of what Dawg Pound fans thought about the team. You cannot make this stuff up. And this was something like the 10th craziest story from the Haslam years. It's a good thing the team appears to have a bright future, otherwise it would get overshadowed by all the insanity going on inside the football offices.

