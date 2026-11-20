Over the last two years, the Kansas City Chiefs had a significant problem: they could not create big plays. In 2024 and 2025, Kansas City generated a gain of 20-plus yards on just 4.8% of its offensive plays, according to Tru Media, a rate that ranked tied for 29th in the NFL.

The Chiefs were once arguably the most explosive offense in the NFL. Between 2018 (Patrick Mahomes' first full season as the starter) and 2023, the Chiefs created an explosive play on 7.2% of their offensive plays, second-place and just 0.1% behind the league-leading San Francisco 49ers.

Over the years, defenses started playing the Chiefs much differently in the latter part of the Tyreek Hill era, especially after Hill left the team. They prioritized shutting down explosive passing plays with two-high coverages and daring the Chiefs to march the ball downfield with short passes and runs. And for the most part, the Chiefs were able to do just that.

Kansas City ranked second in the NFL in success rate (50.5%) between 2021 (Hill's final season with the Chiefs) and 2023, according to TruMedia, checking in first in passing success rate despite a lower explosive-play rate and a respectable 13th in rushing success rate. In 2024 and 2025, the Chiefs' success rate dropped to 48.5%, and they dropped to 12th in passing success rate and 14th in rushing success rate. Their inability to create explosive plays on the ground or through the air limited their ability to generate positive gains on shorter plays.

Defenses were particularly unthreatened by Kansas City's ability to run the ball. With a post-injury Isaiah Pacheco and an aging Kareem Hunt in the backfield, the Chiefs simply could not create big plays on the ground, and defenses didn't much care if they wanted to plod along at around three-and-a-half yards per carry. They were, in fact, quite happy to let the Chiefs burn plays on those piddling gains, setting up Patrick Mahomes and the passing game in disadvantageous down-and-distance situations.

Faced with this problem, the Chiefs finally made a significant investment in their running back room, targeting one of the NFL's most explosive backs by signing Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract in free agency. Between 2022 and 2025, Walker ranked seventh in the NFL in explosive run rate among the 34 running backs with at least 500 carries, according to TruMedia — and he was 0.3% away from third place on that list.

The investment has paid off beyond the Chiefs' wildest dreams. The Chiefs have soared from dead last in the NFL in explosive run rate in 2024 and 2025 to third in 2026. Between Walker and backup Emmett Johnson, the Chiefs already have more explosive runs by running backs this season than they did in the last two years combined, according to Tru Media. Kansas City has done all that without sacrificing down-to-down efficiency, which was at least a minor concern with Walker.

The Chiefs' rate of negative-yard runs has barely moved this year, while their rates of five-plus-yard runs and explosive runs have, well, exploded. As a result, their yards-per-carry average has jumped from 31st in the league to first, and their EPA per-play average on rushing attempts has jumped from 14th in the league to first.

Season Yds/Rush Negative % 5+ Yard % Explosive % EPA/Play 2024 3.7 15.0% 31.8% 2.8% -0.07 2025 3.7 13.4% 31.8% 3.0% -0.04 2026 5.2 13.7% 38.2% 9.9% 0.08

And it really is largely due to the running backs. The offensive line is creating a bit more yardage before contact, according to TruMedia, but the differential pales in comparison to the difference in yards after contact, and especially in avoided tackle rate.

Season YBCO/Att YCO/Att Avoid % 2024 1.20 2.46 10.3% 2025 1.09 2.62 14.3% 2026 1.47 3.76 31.1%

Walker, in particular, is seemingly able to generate explosive runs out of thin air. He can do it by getting skinny in the hole and then bursting through for a big gain. He's not necessarily known for this, but it shows up all over his tape.

He can do it by pressing the hole and then, when he sees nothing available in the designed gap, bouncing it to the outside and beating oncoming defenders—whether they be linebackers or defensive backs—to the corner and scooting right past them to the end zone. How many times have we seen him do something like this this year?

Both he and Johnson can spot the cutback lanes when the front side gets clogged up. They have the vision, and especially the quickness, to make a hard stop and cut, or jump from one hole to the next and beat defenders to the spot. We've seen this repeatedly throughout the season.

Johnson is also just extremely slippery. You can't get him down with the first tackler. He just shakes the guy in front of him, whether with a juke, a cut, a shrug-off, or something else. And then he makes the second and third guy work to bring him down to the ground as well.

And of course, Walker can put all of those things together on one run. He'll bounce it to the outside, shake off a tackler, cut back, break another tackle, and then keep gaining yards. Some of the moves he strings together are almost comical.

These two backs creating yardage on their own have been a massive boon to Kansas City's offense. The Chiefs were 11th in EPA per play across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, and they're fifth so far this year. They're fifth in success rate and first in yards per play, as well.

And that's all true despite the fact that they have been without their starting left tackle all season, have benched one of their guards for disciplinary reasons in two different games, and failed to add any talent to the pass-catching corps until they traded for Josh Downs last week. It's been almost entirely about the run game, and specifically about the guys running the ball.