In the AFC, only two teams have better odds than Texans of making the Super Bowl

The New England Patriots went 13-3 last season. The Pittsburgh Steelers did too. The Houston Texans, meanwhile, limped to a 4-12 record, which tied them for last place in the AFC South and gave them more wins than exactly two other teams in the NFL: the three-win Giants and the winless Browns.

But unlike the Giants and Browns, who aren't expected to magically turn things around in 2018, expectations are markedly different for the Texans, partly because of Deshaun Watson, whom they traded up to draft in 2017 and quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the game right up until the moment he tore his ACL in November. But in seven games, Watson completed 61.8 percent of his throws with 19 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a passer rating of 103.0. In terms of value per play, Watson ranked seventh among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders, just ahead of Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan.

In addition to Watson, the Texans will welcome J.J. Watt, the three-time defensive player of the year who missed all but eight games the last two seasons because of injuries.

Which brings us Bovada's latest Super Bowl odds for each NFL team. Not surprisingly, the Patriots and Steelers are the favorites in the AFC. Based on last season's success, the Jaguars would probably be next, followed by the Chargers or Titans or even the Bills.

Nope.

The AFC team with the best odds to make the Super Bowl after New England and Pittsburgh? The Texans. Here's the complete list:

New England Patriots: 9-4

Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-2

Houston Texans: 10-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 11-1

Kansas City Chiefs: 14-1

Baltimore Ravens: 15-1

Denver Broncos: 15-1

Oakland Raiders: 15-1

Tennessee Titans: 16-1

Indianapolis Colts: 30-1

Cincinnati Bengals: 35-1

Cleveland Browns: 35-1

Buffalo Bills: 40-1

Miami Dolphins: 50-1

New York Jets: 65-1

The Texans at 10-1 is surprising, for sure, but in a league where success is measured by the abilities of your franchise quarterback, a healthy Watson goes a long way in explaining these odds. It's also worth pointing out that Houston made back-to-back playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016 with these quarterbacks starting games: Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, T.J. Yates, Brandon Weeden, Tom Savage and Brock Osweiler.

In that context maybe 10-1 is too low.