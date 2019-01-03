In the midst of Antonio Brown drama, Jarvis Landry starts recruiting Steelers rivals

Things are not going great in Pittsburgh right now. Coming off a season where the Steelers failed to make the postseason, there have been several reports of friction within the team.

First, there was the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that star wide receiver Antonio Brown refused to practice in Week 17 after heated dispute with Ben Roethlisberger in the lead-up to the team's regular season finale against the Bengals. Later, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed there was indeed a dispute between Brown and a teammate ... and the teammate was Ben Roethlisberger. La Canfora also reported that things were so bad that Brown had requested a trade out of Pittsburgh, citing his differences with Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin.

In the midst of all this, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry decided to step into the ring.

I don’t know why it’s taken this long but I think it’s time for a three-way FaceTime call!!! @AB84 @LeVeonBell — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 2, 2019

So, that's fun!

Landry is seemingly always on his recruiting grind (you might remember him recruiting Odell Beckham last offseason) and it seems unlikely the Browns will spring for Bell when they already have a stud running back in Nick Chubb but perhaps they could be a fit for Brown's services. Giving Baker Mayfield one of the best receivers in the league would surely go a long way toward aiding his development, and it's not as though the Browns have a crowded wide receiver room beyond Landry himself.

Bell, of course, decided to sit out the entire 2018 season rather than play for the Steelers on the franchise tag for the second straight year. He is widely expected to be playing elsewhere next season, with the Steelers turning to James Conner in the backfield for the foreseeable future.

Even if he doesn't end up in Cleveland, there is a whole lot to sort out with this Brown-related drama. And perhaps Le'Veon Bell will keep his eye on where the star receiver goes when deciding where he wants to play next.