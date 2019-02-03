In wake of NFC title game no-call, NFL's competition committee will focus on technology

In the aftermath of the NFL's pass interference blunder at the end of the NFC Championship Game there has been a renewed focus on technology and innovation in regards to replay and officiating, and it will also be a focus of the next meeting of the league's competition committee. League sources said the NFL will continue to discuss the matter in New York shortly after the Super Bowl, and will have demonstrations available for the coaches and general managers on that committee.

Many in the NFL's officiating department have been clamoring for the ability to have every camera available to them at central command in New York on game days, and the league continues to assess the feasibility of that. Currently, the league office is reliant on the camera views that are provided by its network broadcast partners, including CBS, but there has been a push to have everything open to them the same way it would fed into a network broadcast truck. Having those additional views on screen in real time would require a significant investment on the league's part, and it may begin on a limited basis as soon as 2019 for certain games in certain windows.

The league is under intense scrutiny after the Saints loss two weeks ago, but the impetus for advancing technology was already afoot. In addition to potential alterations to replay, the NFL also continues to study other advances in terms of microchips to determine whether the ball, or a player, went out of bounds or crossed the goal line. Many NFL coaches -- Sean Payton, a member of the competition committee, among them -- believe the NFL lags behind other sports when it comes to technological advances on such matters, league sources said.

There is also a strong movement afoot for the NFL to add a dedicated replay official to every officiating crew, who would operate in stadium. That too will be discussed at the next Competition Committee meeting, league sources said. There is also at least some support for expanding mandatory replay reviews beyond the current standard – in the final two minutes of a game – to perhaps the final five minutes, and New England coach Bill Belichick is expected to continue to put forth his proposal that every play should be reviewable.

Technological advances and replay alterations will also be a major focus of the spring ownership meetings in March, when teams will vote on which measures to enact. It would be very surprising at this point if the NFL did not make some changes to how replay is conducted at this point.