The No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be trying to pick up their first win of the season when they host the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon during the Week 4 college football schedule. Notre Dame has lost a pair of close games against top-20 opponents to open the season, while Purdue suffered its first loss of the campaign against USC last week. However, the Fighting Irish are 24.5-point favorites this week, and that is one of the Indiana sports betting picks that SportsLine's computer model is targeting. No. 19 Indiana faces No. 9 Illinois on Saturday night, while the Colts face the Titans on Sunday to provide action throughout the weekend for Indiana betting.

Three Indiana betting picks for college football Week 4 and NFL Week 3 (odds subject to change):

Over 52.5 in Indiana vs. Illinois (-115)

Notre Dame -24.5 vs. Purdue (-110)

Colts -4.5 vs. Titans (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into an Indiana parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +617 (risk $100 to win $617).

Over 52.5 in Indiana vs. Illinois (-110, DraftKings)



Indiana's offense has generated momentum in a pair of blowout wins the last two weeks, scoring a combined 129 points against Kennesaw State and Indiana State. Junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza has 708 passing yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games this season, while senior running back Kaelon Black has 217 rushing yards on 34 carries. Illinois' offense has been humming along as well, scoring at least 38 points in each of its first three games. The model has these teams combining for 56 points on Saturday night, with the Over cashing in 55% of simulations.

Notre Dame -24.5 vs. Purdue (-108, DraftKings)



Notre Dame's margin for error has been erased after the first two weeks of the season, falling to then-No. 10 Miami and then-No. 16 Texas A&M by a combined four points. The Fighting Irish held a late lead against the Aggies last week before giving up a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining. They have plenty of talent on their roster and will be fully motivated to record a blowout win on Saturday. Purdue is coming off a 33-17 home loss to USC, and this will be its first road game of the season. The model has Notre Dame winning by more than 30 points, covering the spread 63% of the time.

Colts -4.5 vs. Titans (-105, DraftKings)

Indianapolis has been one of the early surprises in the NFL this season, opening the campaign with a blowout win over Miami and a close win over Denver. The Colts have been much better offensively than expected, with quarterback Daniel Jones racking up 588 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Star running back Jonathan Taylor is in midseason form, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. They are facing a Tennessee offense that did not score 20 points in losses to the Broncos and Rams. SportsLine's model expects Indianapolis to improve to 3-0 on Sunday, as the Colts are covering the spread in 54% of simulations.