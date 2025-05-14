Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will take the ride of his life prior to The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, as he will climb aboard an IndyCar for some ceremonial laps prior to the 109th Indianapolis 500. Brady will participate in "The Fastest Seat in Sports" in pre-race, riding as a passenger in a two-seater IndyCar driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and former IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson.

Brady will take laps in an IndyCar as part of Fox's first telecast of the Indy 500, having picked up the rights to the entire IndyCar season starting in 2025. Brady will take the same ride in an IndyCar that Alex Rodriguez, MLB great and Fox baseball analyst, did prior to the season opener at St. Petersburg in March.

Serving as Brady's chauffeur will be seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who raced made 29 IndyCar starts between 2021 and 2022, including the 2022 Indianapolis 500, after retiring from full-time NASCAR racing. After taking Brady for a ride around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Johnson will fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway to make his 700th NASCAR Cup Series start in the Coca-Cola 600 -- where he is expected to be joined by Kyle Larson, who is making his second try at completing the Indy-Charlotte Double.

"I love the Indy 500. There is an energy and excitement around the 500 that is unlike anything I have experienced before," Johnson said in a statement. "Certainly, pre-race ceremonies are the ultimate racing experience that I've had outside of the car. I'm thrilled to be a part of the program and to see the stands full one more time.

"I'm extremely honored to come back and do it and to be able to also share this experience with another seven-time champion."

While Brady has traditionally served as an Indianapolis sports adversary thanks to the rivalry between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts, he has been featured in Fox's promotion of IndyCar, most notably in a commercial where reigning Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden was referred to as having "the greatest jawline in sports" -- prompting Brady to remark "he's not that handsome" in reply.

Brady is the latest addition to a list of NFL figures who will participate in Indy 500 pre-race festivities. New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan -- who sacked Brady in the Giants' famous victory over Brady's undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII -- will be the honorary pace car driver prior to the green flag.