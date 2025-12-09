The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season is in danger of ending on a sour note, as quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the division and a playoff spot on the line, the 8-5 Colts are considering bringing back the quarterback that started for them the last time Indianapolis made the postseason.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the Colts are hosting Philip Rivers for a workout this week to see if he could potentially join their roster. Rivers turned 44 years old on Monday, and was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame just last month.

If Rivers, who is now a grandfather, were to sign with the Colts, he would join a new-look quarterback room headlined by rookie Riley Leonard and Brett Rypien. Rivers' oldest child, Halle, is a few months older than Leonard.

There are four quarterbacks 44 or older to start an NFL game: Tom Brady, Vinny Testaverde, Warren Moon and Steve DeBerg. Next Sunday, it will have been 1,800 days, or almost five years, since Rivers last took a snap in an NFL game, according to CBS Sports Research.

Oldest starting quarterbacks in NFL history



Age Team Season Tom Brady 45 years, 5 months, 13 days Buccaneers 2022 Steve DeBerg 44 years, 9 months, 6 days Falcons 1998 Vinny Testaverde 44 years, 26 days Panthers 2007 Warren Moon 44 years, 8 days Chiefs 2000 Doug Flutie 42 years, 2 months, 10 days Chargers 2004

Rivers last played in 2020 for the Colts. He led Indy to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth, while throwing for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft spent 16 of his 17 NFL seasons with the San Diego-turned Los Angeles Chargers. An eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Rivers went 134-106 as a starter, and currently ranks seventh all-time in passing yards (63,440) and sixth in touchdown passes (421).

For the first time, Rivers is eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was recently among the 26 modern-era candidates that made the cut as semifinalists. Drew Brees and fellow 2004 draftee Eli Manning are the other modern-era quarterbacks who are currently eligible for enshrinement next summer in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame requires a player to be retired for five seasons before he is eligible for induction. Under those rules, Rivers would no longer be eligible for induction this year should be choose to sign with the Colts.

This offseason, Rivers said on the "Dan Patrick Show" that he was receiving interest from teams in 2021 and 2022. The New Orleans Saints even called Rivers and Drew Brees in 2021.

"The reason there was a little bit of a wait is there were a couple of November/Decembers there in 2021 and 2022 where I was staying ready," Rivers said. "I threw on shoulder pads a few times and a helmet and was throwing in the yard and working just in case. And there were a few things that kind of got close. But then the last two years I pretty much knew I was done."

However, it would appear Rivers is not 100% done. There's still work to be done and hurdles to clear, but there appears to be legitimate mutual interest between Rivers and the Colts.